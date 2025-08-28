Community Action of Napa Valley Warns of Rising Food Insecurity Amid Looming Federal Program Changes

Community Action Napa Valley distributes food at pantries in eight locations, 12 Free Markets, and runs Meals on Wheels for Napa County Food Bank volunteers are a critical part of the Food Bank's ability to serve the community.

As hunger grows and funding tightens, CANV warns of a looming crisis and invites Napa to join Hunger Action Month this September.

We are the safety net when other safety nets fail. Every dollar donated keeps meals on the table for a family, a senior, a child. We need Napa County to come together to ensure no one faces hunger.” — Doug Hawker, CANV Chairman of the Board

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) is calling on the Napa community to step up with food and financial support as looming federal changes to nutrition and healthcare programs threaten to drive record demand to food banks across the country.Across the country, critical safety-net programs that millions of vulnerable Americans depend on are facing major changes. While CANV does not directly receive funding from programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or Medicaid, upcoming proposed cuts and policy changes are expected to significantly reduce the reach of these safety-net programs. Nearly 12 million Americans are projected to lose Medicaid coverage in the coming decade, while reductions to SNAP could further increase food insecurity nationwide. In California alone, approximately 5.38 million people currently receive SNAP assistance—underscoring how deeply these changes could impact our state. Locally, this means more families, seniors, and individuals will be forced to turn to CANV’s Food Bank and Meals on Wheels for help.“At a time when more people are already coming to us than ever before, we face a troubling future in which vulnerable neighbors will be losing access to basic support,” said Drene Johnson, Executive Director of CANV. “Every $1 donated today provides 10 meals. But when funding is taken away, that same dollar means 10 fewer meals for the people who need them most. The multiplier effect is clear: if $1,000 in support is lost, 10,000 meals disappear for our community.”Increased Need, Decreased Supply• Demand is rising: CANV provides food to over 15,000 people each month through its Food Bank and pantry network, while delivering more than 500 daily meals to homebound seniors.• Donations are declining: Despite the benefits of California’s SB 1383 food recovery law, which requires businesses to donate surplus food, CANV has experienced a sharp deficit in recovered food over the last several months. Tighter grocery inventory management, tariffs, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have reduced surplus availability.• Forced to purchase food: Where once recovered food exceeded need, CANV now purchases thousands of dollars of food each month to fill the gap—straining resources further as demand grows.A Call to ActionCANV urges the Napa community to join in raising awareness of the urgent need for food security and the critical role food banks play when federal programs are weakened. September is National Hunger Action Month, and September 9 is Hunger Action Day—a time when communities across the nation, including Napa County, will wear orange to shine a light on hunger. CANV invites residents, businesses, and partners to take action locally by donating, volunteering, and spreading the word.“Food banks like ours are on the frontlines,” said Doug Hawker, CANV Chairman of the Board. “We are the safety net when other safety nets fail. Every dollar donated today keeps meals on the table for a family, a senior, a child. We need Napa County to come together to ensure no one faces hunger alone.”How to Help• Mail a gift: Community Action of Napa Valley, 2521 Old Sonoma Rd. Napa, CA 94558 Sign up to volunteer : Give your time and talents to support CANV programs• Food donations: Drop off non-perishable items 938 Kaiser Rd. Napa, CA 94558 Monday-Friday 7:30am - 2:30pm• Get Involved during Hunger Action Month: Wear an orange shirt with your team or family and tag #CANVCares on social media on September 9th.About Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV)Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV), founded in 1965, delivers vital services throughout Napa County through a network of programs, including the CANV Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Wellness on Wheels, and CANV Kids. With eight pantry locations and ten free markets, each month CANV feeds more than 15,000 neighbors and empowers vulnerable residents by providing the resources and support they need to achieve stability and self-sufficiency.For more information, please contact Drene Johnson, Executive Director at Community Action of Napa Valley, at (707) 253 6100 canv@can-v.org or visit www.canv.org for additional details.

