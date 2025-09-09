Author Karin Winegar to Appear at Leading Equine Film and Arts Festivals This Fall

Journalist and Author Karin Winegar

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifelong equestrian and award-winning author and journalist Karin Winegar will speak at two equine festivals this fall promoting her new book Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination (Horse Feed Press, November 22, 2024).

“A beautiful journey into the hearts of women and the horses we love.” — Marion Maggiolo, Publisher, In & Around Horse Country

“Karin writes with passion, intelligence, wit, beauty, wisdom and a deep, lifelong love of horses.” — Lynne Warfel, National Host/Producer, American Public Media

“Karin Winegar gets to the heart and soul of women and horses once again in her newest book.” — Louise Leatherdale, Leatherdale Farms

Winegar will appear at the EQUUS International Film Festival in Missoula, Montana, Sept. 11-14, and the Equus Film and Arts Fest in Reisterstown, Maryland, Nov. 13-16. The festivals showcase the bond between humans and horses through film, literature and art.

Horse Lovers’ acclaimed narrative examines why girls and women connect so strongly with horses. Winegar shares insightful interviews with riders, trainers, and scientists, as well as personal stories from her 30 years of equestrian experiences and research in the U.K. and North America. She provides a profound, sweeping look at what she calls “a colorful worldwide culture of vivid lives and a unique form of love.”

The subjects of Horse Lovers’ interviews include author and feminist Rita Mae Brown, Harvard anthropologist Dr. Castle McLaughlin and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Maxine Kumin.

Winegar has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Conde Nast Traveler. She won the Lowell Thomas Award and the Equestrian Industry Media Recognition Award.

Her festival appearances will include readings, book signings and conversations about women's attraction to horses, rooted in her extensive research into the cultural, emotional and historical reasons for the women and equine bond. Visit karinwinegar.com/appearances for upcoming appearances or to schedule Karin for your event.

Product Details

Publisher: Horse Feed Press

Distributor: Itasca Books / Ingram / Baker & Taylor

ISBN: 9780578125237

Format: Paperback

Pages: 180

Size: 6 x 9 inches

Publication Date: November 22, 2024

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination is available now on Amazon, Bookshop.org, and bookstores nationwide.



Karin Winegar Talks About Her New Book "Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination"

