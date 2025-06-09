Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love named 2024 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Winner

Paris Lost and Found Author Scott Dominic Carpenter

Scott Dominic Carpenter's latest memoir Paris Lost and Found wins prestigious Book of the Year award for humor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers’ Tales is delighted to announce that Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love by Scott Dominic Carpenter has won the Humor Prize in the 27th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. Paris Lost and Found is the follow-up to Carpenter’s hit book French Like Moi (2020) in which he returns to the scene of the crime with more tales of intrigue. This time, he shows how the City of Light can help rebuild your life, including tales both hilarious and touching. Already named Memoir of the Year by Nerdection and a finalist for the Midland Authors Award, Paris Lost and Found has spent several weeks on the Midwest Booksellers bestseller list.

The Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards celebrate the outstanding books published in 2024 by small, independent, and university presses. Finalists were chosen by Foreword Editors from a field of 2,400 entries submitted across 55 categories and presented to individual librarians and booksellers entrusted with the challenging task of determining the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention winners.

Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love is available online at Amazon, Bookshop.org and at bookstores worldwide. Visit SDCarpenter.com for more information, including a list of media and upcoming book events.

About Scott Dominic Carpenter: Winner of a Mark Twain House Royal Nonesuch Award (2018), Carpenter is the author of French Like Moi: A Midwesterner in Paris (winner of a Next Generation Indie Book Award), This Jealous Earth: Stories, and Theory of Remainders: A Novel (a Kirkus Best Book of 2013), which is currently under option with a major motion picture production company. Carpenter splits his time between St. Paul and Paris. He is a Professor Emeritus at Carleton College, where he taught literature and creative writing for over 30 years.

About Foreword Reviews: Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. In print, and online, its FOLIO: award-winning design and editorial content makes the magazine a favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers—an excellent resource when it comes to purchasing books. Foreword INDIES and the fee-for-review Clarion service complement our online content and print magazine, helping to showcase diverse independent presses and their authors for over 26 years.

About Travelers’ Tales: With 150 titles in print and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Travelers’ Tales was founded in 1992 by travel writers Larry Habegger and James O’Reilly. For more information, visit TravelersTales.com.

