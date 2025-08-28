Sparton receives competitive delivery order under Fair Opportunities procedures for the US Navy for AN/SSQ-53H

Donnelly Bohan is Sparton's President and CEO

DELEON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC has been awarded a Firm Fixed Price Competitive Delivery Order under Fair Opportunities procedures for production of the AN/SSQ-53H for the United States Navy in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations based on naval munitions requirements process.

Sparton President and CEO Donnelly Bohan said:

“The Sparton workforce prides itself on quickly responding to our customers’ needs. Our portfolio of sophisticated sonobuoys, sensors, and undersea payload delivery systems equip our customers with the very best maritime solutions to be used for Anti-Submarine Warfare and Undersea Warfare anywhere on the globe. This sizeable sonobuoy contract from the Air Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Program Office signifies the U.S. Navy’s confidence in our solutions and we’re proud to deliver them.”

