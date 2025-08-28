Search Efforts Lead to Recovery Connected to Missing Persons Case

Sara Padgett Missing Persons Flyer

United Search Corps and partner agencies recover remains tied to the disappearance of Sara Padgett.

Relentlessness to accomplish the impossible makes it possible. ” — Doug Bishop

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 27, 2025, in collaboration with the Shelbyville City Police Department, United Search Corps deployed to Coffee County Tennessee to search several areas of interest in connection to the missing persons case of 84 year old Sara Padgett, who was last seen on April 4, 2025.During the search, United Search Corps located remains, which have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.This recovery was made possible through the collaboration and teamwork of the Shelbyville City Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), TVA Police, Mike’s Towing, and Green’s Towing.“United Search Corps stands alongside families and law enforcement to bring answers and hope,” said Doug Bishop of United Search Corps. “Every recovery is a reminder of the importance of this work and the strength found in working together.”United Search Corps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with law enforcement and families globally to assist in search and recovery efforts. Agencies seeking assistance with a case can contact info@unitedsearchcorps.org. Public support helps keep these services free for families and ready for the next call. To learn more or to donate , visit unitedsearchcorps.org.This search was made possible through the generosity of many supporters, with special acknowledgment to the Miller Family and Garmin for their significant contributions.

