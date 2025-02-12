DNA Confirms Identity of Steven Anderson, Bringing Answers After 20 Years

Doug Bishop vehicle confirmation Steve Anderson and family Collaborative Efforts

United Search Corps Nonprofit Recovery Efforts, Bringing Peace After Two Decades

Relentlessness to accomplish the impossible makes it possible.” — Doug Bishop

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Search Corps (USC) has confirmed that the human remains recovered in Starvation Reservoir have been positively identified through DNA testing as Steven Willard Anderson, who had been missing for 20 years. The discovery marks both a heartbreaking and significant moment for his family, who have endured two decades of uncertainty and grief.“Our deepest condolences go out to Steven’s family,” said Doug Bishop, founder of United Search Corps. “The reality is, we never truly get over losing a loved one—so closure, in the way people often think of it, is never fully obtained. But having answers after 20 years of not knowing is a blessing beyond what words can express.”Steven Anderson disappeared in 2004 under circumstances that left his loved ones searching for answers. His case, like so many others across the country, highlights the devastating impact of long-term missing person cases and the urgent need for continued search efforts.The recovery of Steven’s remains serves as a reminder of the hundreds of thousands of families still searching for their missing loved ones, and why the work of United Search Corps is critical.“It has been an honor to bring some measure of peace to the Anderson family after so many years,” Bishop continued. “We are grateful to have played a role in bringing Steven home and extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who assisted in this process.”United Search Corps specializes in producing cold case results, missing persons searches, and consulting, working alongside law enforcement and families to bring long-awaited answers. Cases like Steven’s reinforce the importance of these efforts, as thousands of families remain without answers regarding their missing loved ones.In honor of Steven and the many others still missing, USC is asking for public support to continue providing answers for families. Donations can be made at https://unitedsearchcorps.org/donate. For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Board of AdvisorsUnited Search CorpsInfo@unitedsearchcorps.orgAbout United Search CorpsUnited Search Corps (USC) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to solving cold cases, locating missing persons, and providing closure for families through advanced search and recovery efforts. Using cutting-edge technology and extensive field expertise, USC works to bring the missing home and advocate for those who have no voice.

Steve Anderson Recovery Video - Cold Case Solved

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.