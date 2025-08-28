Franchise Business Review Launches New Podcast for Smarter Franchise Buying

Franchise Business Review's new podcast

FBR’s new podcast, From A To Franchisee, targets those curious about investing in a franchise.

We’re here to educate and support potential franchise buyers with real data, insights, and stories from the people shaping franchising.” — Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), a prominent leader in franchise market research, launched their podcast earlier this month entitled From A To Franchise: The Podcast for Smarter Franchise Buying. With a focus on those considering investing in a franchise, the podcast’s aim is education. From A To Franchisee is hosted by FBR’s President and COO Michelle Rowan, with a new episode released every Monday.FBR’s 20 years of survey data positions them as the leading authority in franchisee satisfaction. Each week, Michelle and her guest discuss the various aspects of franchising. With data from tens of thousands of franchisees, FBR’s insights serve as the backdrop for episodes featuring experts in the franchising world.Episode topics include: franchise financing, the legal aspects of purchasing a franchise, interviews with current franchisees, and advice for those looking to invest.Michelle Rowan says, “We’re here to educate and support potential franchise buyers with real data, insights, and stories from the people shaping franchising.”Listen to From A To Franchisee: The Podcast for Smarter Franchise Buying on Spotify, Apple, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

