New Study Shows Workplace Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector Far Outpaces National Averages

Survey Data From 11,000 Employees Reveals Insights into Job Satisfaction, Employee Well-Being, and Workforce Trends in Franchising

Franchise employees report engagement levels well above the national average, reflecting the strength of the sector’s workplace culture.” — Eric Stites, CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has released the results of the sixth annual Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Study, an independent industry-wide survey of employee satisfaction among franchise employees.Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction and engagement in the franchise sector across North America.FBR conducted the Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to help franchise companies understand how their employee satisfaction, well-being, and organizational culture compares to others.FBR collected data from over 11,000 employees at all levels and departments of franchise organizations, including corporate and unit-level staff. Participants were asked 32 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their overall well-being, job role, and demographics.The findings revealed that overall satisfaction among franchise employees remains extremely high at 83 percent. Additionally, 82 percent of survey participants find their work rewarding and satisfying, and three out of four employees would recommend their company to a friend—clear indicators of high workplace satisfaction. In contrast, Gallup’s most recent employee engagement study reports general employee engagement in the U.S. at 31 percent.“Franchise employees report engagement levels well above the national average, reflecting the strength of the sector’s workplace culture,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “While there is always room to grow—particularly around compensation, communication, and recognition—franchise companies are leading the way in creating rewarding and satisfying careers.”Key findings from the Franchising at WORK study:Employee engagement: Overall employee engagement in the franchise sector remains extremely high. Eighty-three percent of corporate franchise survey participants find their work rewarding and satisfying, and three out of four employees would recommend a job at their company to a friend.Managers: Strong managers are a critical foundational element of overall engagement and productivity. Three of the top five scoring areas of the survey reflect effective managers—a direct correlation to high job satisfaction.Employee well-being: Overall well-being among franchise employees is high, similar to engagement, at 80 percent. However, there were several areas in the survey that showed a considerable drop in well-being from the previous year, including physical, personal, professional, and social well-being.Compensation: Wages are at historic highs, yet nearly a third of franchise-sector employees surveyed feel they are under-compensated for their position. According to FBR’s Industry Compensation Report , dissatisfaction with compensation is up 25% year-over-year, despite wage increases upwards of 7%.Gender Gap: Engagement levels among men and women are slightly lower for women overall (-2%) but much lower in a few key areas like compensation, communication, recognition, and growth opportunities.2025 FBR Employee Satisfaction Award WinnersFranchise companies and suppliers that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for FBR’s Employee Satisfaction Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 franchise employees to identify the award winners based on responses from their employees in eight key areas. The following companies were recognized:Franchisors: Large class (100+ employees)Ben & Jerry's - GOLDJason's Deli - SILVERRight at Home - BRONZEFranchisors: Medium class ( 25 to 99 employees)Anago Cleaning Systems - GOLDCousins Maine Lobster - SILVERPuroClean - BRONZEFranchisors: Small class (Under 25 employees)Hounds Town USA - GOLDRhea Lana's - SILVERPayroll Vault - BRONZESuppliersFranDevCo - GOLDBig Sky Franchise - SILVERRipley PR - BRONZEAdditionally, the following companies were named as finalists:Anago Cleaning SystemsAny Lab Test NowBen & Jerry'sCousins Maine LobsterDreamMaker Bath & KitchenGriswold Home CareHounds Town USAJason's DeliLightbridge AcademyPayroll VaultPerspire Sauna StudioPlaya BowlsPoolwerxPuroCleanRhea Lana'sRight at HomeRNR Tire ExpressUnited Water Restoration GroupBig Sky FranchiseCareerPlugCitrin Cooperman & Company, LLPClean Franchise BrandsCurious JaneFranchise Marketing SystemsFranDevCoInternational Franchise Professionals GroupMFV ExpositionsRipley PRRocketBarnserviceminder“Franchise employers that put people first—through engagement, well-being, and culture—are the ones driving long-term success,” said Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review. “Franchise Business Review's Employee Satisfaction Awards honor the top employers in franchising for creating exceptional employee experiences. These award-winning companies prove that when you listen to employees and build a strong culture, business performance follows.”The full results of the study are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report Employee Engagement Training & Education for Franchisors:The annual FBR Summit provides training and education to assist franchisors with best practices around franchise culture and people operations. Designed specifically for franchise operations and HR teams, the Summit offers intensive, hands-on workshops and sessions that provide practical exercises, case studies, and roundtable discussion. The Summit is being held October 22-24 in Austin, TX. View the full agenda here: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/fbr-summit/summit-agenda/ ###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee, employee, and customer satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s employee engagement solutions at GoFBR.com.

2025 Franchising at WORK Study: Key Findings

