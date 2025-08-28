Too Lost Achieves No. 2 in Media & Entertainment and No. 7 NYC Placement on Inc. 5000 List

Too Lost music tech company in digital distribution and rights management, ranked #90 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost , a music technology company specializing in digital distribution and rights management, has been named #90 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.The company also secured the #2 position in the Media and Entertainment sector and landed at #7 among all private businesses in New York City. These rankings, calculated by Inc. magazine, highlight the firm’s rapid revenue growth and underscore its position as a top technology provider for music professionals.The Inc. 5000 is a data-driven snapshot of the nation’s most dynamic independent businesses. Past honorees include major brands like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Chobani, and Under Armour. The rankings reflect companies’ three-year revenue growth rates and commitment to innovation in their fields. To be considered for inclusion, companies must be privately held, for-profit, and based in the United States with a minimum revenue threshold set for recent years. This makes the ranking a barometer of entrepreneurial success outside the public market and institutional investment.Too Lost, established in 2020, has quickly expanded by providing a platform for independent musicians, record labels, music publishers, and other partners seeking streamlined digital music distribution. Too Lost’s tech stack gives users direct access to hundreds of digital streaming and download outlets globally. This means labels and artists can distribute releases efficiently with minimal technical hurdles. Real-time data dashboards surface insights on revenue, streaming counts, and geographic trends—empowering Too Lost’s clients to make timely, data-informed choices.The platform’s automated rights management tool helps partners navigate the complex terrain of copyright compliance and ensure royalty collection across territories. Music professionals can use these resources to maintain control and transparency, which is critical in an industry where royalty payments have historically lacked clarity.The Inc. 5000 honorees will be celebrated at the annual gala in Phoenix, AZ on October 22-24, 2025. Too Lost’s rise on these national and local rankings shows the growing importance of tech-powered solutions for both established and emerging members of the music ecosystem.About Too LostToo Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music rights holders. Our distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize and protect songs across the globe for over 400,000+ musicians, record labels, studios, brands, investors, and platforms.Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN. We are headquartered in New York City - with offices in Los Angeles and Reykjavík.About Inc. 5000Inc. magazine is a leading U.S. business media publication focused on entrepreneurship and growth stories. Each year, Inc. compiles the Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on verified three-year revenue growth. The publication highlights innovation and business leadership among the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The top 500 from the list also appear in the fall issue of Inc. magazine, underscoring their influence and momentum across key industries.

