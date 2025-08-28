KissCamⓇ Partners with Virtue Beauty to Redefine the Fan Experience

KissCam kicks off the football season with Virtue Beauty, to offer game-day, camera-ready lip gloss that goes beyond the jumbotron

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KissCam, a global experiential activation brand, known for creating fun and memorable moments on-screen and beyond the jumbotron, announced a partnership with Virtue Beauty, a women-owned all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand. Together, they are launching a KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss.

The collaboration officially launches on Labor Day, with a collection of 14 versatile lip gloss shades designed to complement all skin tones and showcase team pride. As part of the launch, KissCam and Virtue Beauty are introducing a VIP community, offering members who join before Labor Day, 15 percent off and early access to future product drops.

Beginning Sept. 1, the collection will be available to the public at virtuebeautyco.com/pages/kiss-cam-x-virtue-beauty for $25. To celebrate the launch, shoppers will also receive 10 percent off their first purchase with the code KISS — valid on Labor Day only.

There will be a live product rollout Oct. 24 from 11-2 p.m. MST at a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon hosted by Virtue Beauty at Sierra Restaurant in Castle Rock, Co., featuring a pop-up activation of the lip gloss. In 2014, KissCam Founder and CEO Dana Veitch, trademarked the well-known KissCam moniker and patented a KissCam mobile app platform, making the KissCam experience available at events and beyond. The company expanded by licensing KissCam-branded products: photobooth equipment for stadiums and other locations, photobooth custom frames for printed photostrips, KissCam hologram experiences and now, branded lip gloss. The product gives everyone a chance to have their own KissCam moment, not just at the stadium.

"Since acquiring the KissCam intellectual property in 2014, I've always envisioned a natural connection between the KissCam brand and a signature lip product. We're thrilled about launching KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lipgloss, and we hope to expand into a complete product line of makeup," says Veitch. "With KissCam's iconic recognition and continued growth, it's quickly becoming one of the most desirable global brands to align with—extending far beyond sports into new verticals we're actively developing, including a KissCam crypto coin.”

The lip gloss features kaleidoscopic, color-shifting pearls for a multidimensional holographic finish. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, and infused with vitamin E, avocado oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. It can be worn alone or layered for a prismatic topcoat effect.

"Beauty is about feeling empowered and confident," says Brook Berndt, Founder and CEO of Virtue Beauty. "By joining forces with KissCam, we can bring confidence to being camera-ready, game-day ready or for anyone wanting to shine at any moment of connection, joy with friends, family, and community."

About KissCam

KissCam, Inc. is a global experiential activation brand that creates unforgettable moments of connection and joy beyond the jumbotron. Founded in 2014, by Dana Veitch after watching a basketball game while on a date and realizing not everyone was able to get a chance to be on the KissCam. Shortly thereafter, Veitch trademarked the KissCam brand globally, and patented a mobile app in-arena contest for fans who can participate from anywhere in the world by downloading the KissCam app or clicking on the QR code at an event or on the T.V. The app technology allows fans to submit their own KissCam moments from anywhere and vote for a winner. In 2018, the company expanded into licensing photobooths, photostrip frame graphics globally, and hologram experiences where participants can interact with celebrities, pro-athletes and more via augmented reality experiences. In 2025 the company launched a lip gloss in partnership with Virtue Beauty. Other KissCam partners include the Oklahoma City Dodgers Minor League Baseball team, Everbowl, K Photo La Vie, Meme Wars, 2018 World Cup, and India's T20 Cricket, where the promotion received a 48% engagement rate. With activations spanning sports, concerts, and community gatherings, KissCam has become a beloved tradition recognized around the world. For more information, visit www.kisscam.com.

About Virtue Beauty

Virtue Beauty is a women-owned, beauty brand dedicated to delivering all natural makeup products that empower people to feel confident, connected and virtuous. Founded in 2024 by Brooke Berndt, an entrepreneur with a commitment to sustainability, and clean beauty products, Virtue Beauty is redefining what it means to look and feel your best. Its mission is to empower all makeup users with clean, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free cosmetics made with organic ingredients and inspired by the founder’s value in having a faith-based foundation for living a virtuous life. Each product celebrates beauty and uplifts confidence for anyone wanting to shine. For more information, visit https://virtuebeautyco.com/

