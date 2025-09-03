DoD VOSB Amendment Introduced: Enhancing Contract Opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses

This amendment could be a game-changer—and we're here to ensure veteran-owned businesses are ready to capitalize on it.

FedBiz Access underscores its 24 year track record helping businesses achieve VOSB and SDVOSB certification.

This amendment could be a game-changer—and we're here to ensure veteran-owned businesses are ready to capitalize on it." — Frank Krebs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant amendment titled “Department of Defense Contracting Goals for Small Business Concerns Owned and Controlled by Veterans”, proposed by Representative Derrick Van Orden (R–WI), seeks to strengthen the Department of Defense’s contracting objectives to specifically include veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs). If adopted, this amendment would require the DoD to establish measurable goals for awarding contracts to VOSBs, creating clearer pathways and accountability for maximizing opportunities to veteran entrepreneurs.This move reflects a growing recognition of the vital role veteran owned businesses play in national security and economic resilience. By setting explicit targets, the DoD can more effectively channel federal spending to honor the service and expertise of veteran business owners.Why It Matters for Veteran-Owned Businesses • Greater Visibility and Opportunity: Formal DoD goals mean VOSBs will be proactively considered—and not just eligible—for federal contract awards.• Accountability and Results: Without targets, progress can stall. This amendment introduces oversight and benchmarking for veteran participation.• Economic Empowerment: Veteran owned firms will gain stronger footholds in defense contracting, promoting both community impact and veteran success.FedBiz Access: Your Partner in Certification and Government Contracting With over 24 years of experience, FedBiz Access is the premier third party provider for socio economic certifications, specializing in VOSB and SDVOSB designations. We’ve helped thousands of businesses navigate the certification process—streamlining registrations, reducing delays, and improving eligibility for set aside federal contracts designated for (SD)VOSBs.Whether you're a veteran owned or service disabled veteran owned small business, our team ensures your application is accurate, complete, and fully aligned with government requirements—getting you to “certified” status faster.Quote from FedBiz Access Senior Government Contracting Specialist, Frank Krebs:"We understand what it takes to certify as VOSB or SDVOSB and know how critical these designations are for accessing federal opportunities. This amendment could be a game-changer—and we're here to ensure veteran-owned businesses are ready to capitalize on it."________________________________________Call for Eligibility Review:As part of our commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs, we are offering a complimentary eligibility review. To see if your business qualifies, call us today at (877) 387-2204.________________________________________About FedBiz Access:For over two decades, FedBiz Access has empowered veteran owned and service disabled veteran owned businesses by streamlining their path to VOSB and SDVOSB certification. Our services accelerate eligibility for federal set aside contracts and position businesses to thrive in the government marketplace.

