Quiet Light to Join Elite Ecommerce Accounting Professionals at Camp A2X 2025

The invitation-only event brings together top global firms and industry leaders in Toronto and Stoney Lake, Ontario

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light , a leading M&A advisory firm for online businesses, has announced its upcoming attendance at Camp A2X 2025 . Scheduled for September 7–10, the event is recognized as one of the premier gatherings for ecommerce accounting professionals worldwide.Camp A2X is an invitation-only retreat designed to foster meaningful connections and collaboration within the ecommerce ecosystem. This year’s program features curated roundtable discussions, informal networking opportunities, and outdoor activities set against the backdrop of Ontario’s Stoney Lake. Attendees will include 70 decision-makers representing 40 top ecommerce accounting practices from around the globe.Each day includes structured discussions on industry challenges and emerging opportunities, complemented by recreational activities such as morning hikes, kayaking, ping-pong, cornhole, and evenings by the fire with s’mores. Daily happy hours overlooking Stoney Lake will provide further opportunities to strengthen relationships among participants.For Quiet Light, the gathering provides direct access to leaders at accounting firms that support thousands of ecommerce clients worldwide. It offers a powerful lead source for M&A advisory services, opportunities to cultivate new affiliate partnerships, and a chance to identify firms that can be recommended to Quiet Light clients. The company’s direct invitation from Camp A2X leadership underscores the value its team brings to the community of attendees.Past sponsors of Camp A2X include Xero, Relay, Cin7, Finale Inventory, and Fathom. This year’s event will once again highlight the importance of collaboration between service providers, advisors, and accounting professionals who help drive growth in the ecommerce sector.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

