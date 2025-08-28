Submit Release
Herman Law Bolsters Presence in New York With Expanded Manhattan Office and New Location in Buffalo

For thousands of survivors nationwide, Herman Law is a catalyst for justice, serving as one of the leading voices in the fight against sexual abuse.

Expansion builds on the firm’s longstanding operations in Manhattan and strengthens access to legal support for sexual abuse survivors statewide

Survivors deserve someone who listens, who cares and who will work relentlessly to help them seek justice.”
— Craig Bernhardt, lead trial attorney at Herman Law
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herman Law, a nationally recognized law firm representing survivors of sexual abuse, is expanding its presence in the state of New York with the opening of a new office in Buffalo. This expansion complements the firm’s long-established Manhattan office and marks a continued investment in providing accessible, trauma-informed legal services to survivors across the state.

The Manhattan office is expanding to better support survivors in the heart of the city. A Manhattan upgrade, in addition to a new office in Buffalo, allows Herman Law to better serve communities in New York, enhancing its impact statewide.

“We have proudly stood alongside survivors in New York for over a decade, and this expansion is a natural next step in making our services more accessible,” said Jeff Herman, founding attorney at Herman Law. “Our mission is to reach survivors across the state of New York, from Manhattan to Buffalo. We are here to break down any barriers to justice they may face.”

“Having a new office in Buffalo means survivors in Western New York now have local representation they can count on,” said Craig Bernhardt, lead trial attorney at Herman Law’s Buffalo office. “Survivors deserve someone who listens, who cares and who will work relentlessly to help them seek justice, and that’s exactly what this new office represents.”

With a long history of advocating for survivors across the country, Herman Law is known for its compassionate, survivor-first approach. The firm’s attorneys are experienced in litigating against institutions such as schools, religious organizations, foster care systems and other entities that have failed to protect children and vulnerable adults.

The Buffalo office is now open in Getzville, and Herman Law’s expanded office is also open in Manhattan. To learn more or schedule a confidential consultation, visit HermanLaw.com.

About Herman Law
Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit HermanLaw.com.

