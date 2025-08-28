BGPT Launches Holistic AI-Powered Health Quiz With Transparent, Evidence-Backed Personalized Recommendations

How Healthy Am I

BGPT, an evidence-focused biology AI platform, today announced the launch of “How Healthy Am I?”, an interactive health and lifestyle quiz.

We built this quiz to help users reflect on their daily habits and receive practical next steps supported by primary literature—along with the context, limitations, and uncertainty.” — Conner Lambden

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGPT, an evidence-focused biology AI platform, today announced the launch of “How Healthy Am I?”, an interactive health and lifestyle quiz that delivers personalized, research-cited recommendations across sleep, nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and environmental habits. The experience pairs user inputs with AI-generated insights that cite full-text scientific articles and live biology databases for transparent, verifiable guidance.

How it works

Users answer a brief, holistic health and lifestyle quiz spanning sleep, diet quality, activity and mobility, time in nature, stress, social support, and basic demographics.

BGPT’s biology-trained AI synthesizes relevant literature from full-text research and biology databases and provides personalized recommendations with in-line citations and plain-language rationales.

Results emphasize study strengths, limitations, and potential biases, and can iteratively evolve as users ask follow-up questions.

What makes it different

Evidence-first: Recommendations are synthesized from full-text biology research and live biology databases, with citations for every claim and explanations for how each source supports the guidance.

Context and transparency: Multiple citations per paper, interpretation notes, and acknowledgment of assumptions and conflicts of interest.

Accuracy processes: Fact-checking and error-correction loops, plus an emphasis on epistemic humility.

The “How Healthy Am I?” experience and BGPT’s outputs are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

BGPT is a biology-focused AI platform that synthesizes full-text research and curated biology databases to help users explore health questions with transparency and rigor. The platform emphasizes skeptical, evidence-based synthesis with in-line citations, interpretation notes, and error-correction to improve accuracy over time. BGPT was founded by Conner Lambden, a computational scientist with a background in Molecular & Cell Biology (Immunology) and Computer Science from UC Berkeley, and prior experience at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

Legal Disclaimer:

