BGPT's AI review engine grades novelty, quality and generality of manuscripts in under 60 seconds, giving editors instant evidence‑linked scores.

Scientists lose months waiting for feedback. BGPT gives them an evidence‑linked snapshot in sixty seconds so human reviewers can focus on interpretation, not screening” — Conner Lambden

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer review often stretches from submission to publication for two to six months, with a recent study of medical journals reporting a median 60.5 days just to the first peer‑reviewed decision. Researchers collectively spent an estimated 130 million hours on peer‑review tasks in 2020, while publishing backlogs and page‑limit queues and bad incentives add further delay. Retractions keep rising every year, signalling a need for faster and more transparent quality checks.

BGPT, the biology‑focused AI engine, today launches its “One‑Minute Review” workflow—a fully automated analysis that reads a manuscript, cross‑references it with more than 1 million indexed papers, and issues three transparent scores on a 1‑to‑10 scale: Novelty, Scientific Quality, and Generality. Each scorecard features detailed explanations so that editors and authors can trace every decision.

Key Highlights

One‑minute automated review with 1‑to‑10 scores for Novelty, Quality, and Generality

Literature cross‑check against 1 million+ full‑text articles for immediate context

Publicly shareable scorecard to increase transparency and reduce editorial bottlenecks

Designed to complement, not replace, expert judgement—humans always make final publication calls



The One‑Minute Review engine is live today for free and can be run on any scientific study or preprint



BGPT is an AI‑driven biology knowledge engine that provides evidence‑based answers, live literature updates, and automated analyses for life‑science professionals. Founded by Conner Lambden, BGPT integrates full‑text search, code execution, and citation tracking to accelerate biological discovery while maintaining rigorous scientific standards.

