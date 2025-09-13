Bunnychick Haven of Navarre Honored as 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bunnychick Haven of Navarre, a local sanctuary dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and education of domestic rabbits and small animals, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the Haven’s unique blend of animal welfare, community engagement, and hands-on educational programming that sets it apart in the region.Founded by Jill Kendrick Wesson, Bunnychick Haven provides visitors an immersive experience in their fully air-conditioned “Haven Shed,” where rescue rabbits and chicks offer comfort, companionship, and an unexpected dose of calm. Since January 2025, the haven has welcomed more than 30+ surrendered or abandoned rabbits and chickens, carefully pairing each with vetted adopters. Beyond adoption, the Haven offers educational programs for schools and sensory-friendly tours, as well as workshops on humane animal care, rabbit biology, and poultry principles. Community events, such as themed “Free Rock Painting,” combine learning with hands-on interaction, fostering compassion and connection among visitors of all ages.Some new options or events coming in September 2025 are: Bunny and Chicken Yoga, Haven Retreat packages available for renting a brand-new Tiny Home or parking your own RV onsite, while enjoying the tranquil therapy of the free-range rabbits, chickens & Curly, the goat with farm-fresh eggs for breakfast.“Bunnychick Haven isn’t just about rescuing animals—it’s about creating a space where people can learn, relax, and form meaningful connections,” said Wesson. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to both animal welfare and community education, and we’re honored to be recognized.”The 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award underscores the Haven’s ongoing mission to provide sanctuary, education, and joy. As Bunnychick Haven looks to the future, it plans to expand its programming, deepen community partnerships, add a small RV & Tiny home resort area, and continue connecting residents with the benefits of rescues, adoptions, and hands-on learning—one bunny or chicken at a time.Click here for more information!

