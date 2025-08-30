Lessonface Celebrates Hosting Online Lessons for 13 Years

From 27 instructors at launch on August 30, 2012, to over 3,600 today, the Lessonface community is rapidly growing.

Lessonface helps students learn new skills from their ideal instructor, while being fair with teachers, transparent in fees, and respectful of users' preferences. We believe these details matter.” — Claire Cunningham

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lessonface celebrates 13 years of connecting students with great teachers for live online lessons, with new calendar features being released this month and site users at an all time high. In the past twelve months as compared to the prior year, 35% more students started their lessons and overall lessons are up 24%, the company reports, as they head into back-to-school season for a 14th time.Lessonface provides a platform for person-to-person music, language, and arts lessons. A major site update earlier in this month introduced an interactive calendar feature to its scheduling tools, which instructors have called a gamechanger. Alongside favorite subjects like guitar , piano, and voice, Lessonface students also explore more niche pursuits like paper-weaving, watercolor painting, clawhammer banjo, and bagpipes, booking hundreds of thousands of lessons in over 300 topics. Students are all ages, from kids to seniors."From day 1, Lessonface's intention has been helping students achieve their goals in learning new skills from their ideal instructor, while being fair with teachers, transparent in fees, and respectful of users' preferences. We believe these details matter. While there is always room to improve, and we continue to solicit and listen carefully to feedback, we do love hearing from our community that we're on the right track," Lessonface CEO Claire Cunningham said.In a survey that concluded yesterday, Lessonface asked users for feedback and to share experiences with the platform. Over 400 students and teachers responded, and their voices may help explain why the platform is growing.· "Excellent teachers and the best user platform of any [Learning Management System] I have ever seen! (I am an educator.)" shared Susan R., parent of Lessonface students, noting a 10/10 likelihood she would recommend Lessonface to others. "It is extremely user-friendly. It's great that everything is self-contained. Plus, we have access to extremely talented teachers for my children that we could never find locally."· “The coolest thing has been seeing my son go from having never even held a guitar to writing his own songs, and falling in love with making music. It is amazing," wrote Mary in her survey response.· "After taking two online classes (which I swore I would never do) I found the instructor wonderful, the concept of a shared community what I wanted, and the instruction clear and offering me a new skill. There are so many choices on Lessonface which aren't for me, but I want others to consider them!" student Holly L. wrote.· "I have had amazing success and advancement through Lesson face with vocal lessons. I've branched out, gotten the courage to join a band, and have a ton more confidence on my singing," wrote student Gabe G.One student (who preferred not to share her name but approved sharing her comment) wrote that she chose Lessonface due to its "reliability, ease of use, and the fact that Lessonface is a trusted platform. It has a much better privacy policy than other sites. "Teachers also shared their experiences with the Lessonface ecosystem and for teaching online."The coolest thing Lessonface has done is connect me with so many amazing students. Many of my students and I have gotten to be very close, and friendships have formed. Music is a connecting point for so many people, and being able to impact people in this area has ripple effects that go far beyond just learning a musical instrument," said Jason Fawks, a Lessonface teacher for 7 years."While the lessons happen mainly over video conference, there are real lives on both sides of the interaction," said Cunningham, "hopefully made a bit better, on both sides, by their interaction.""Lessonface allows me to access classes that, due to geography or my physical disabilities, I wouldn’t be able to attend in-person,” shared one student. "I’ve taken a huge variety of classes and lectures from renowned instructors across the country, and in some cases in other countries. I’m always excited to get upcoming class announcements. Even if I don’t take one, just seeing what I could do makes me feel like the world is more open to me."

