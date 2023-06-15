Best Practices for Online Music & Arts Instruction: TeacherFest 2023
Lessonface's 2nd annual TeacherFest, happening July 17-21, 2023, is now open for enrollment. Great music, language, and arts teachers are invited to take part.
Lessonface's 2nd annual TeacherFest, happening July 17-21, 2023, is now open for enrollment. Great music, language, and arts teachers are invited to take part in the week's activities for sharing information about teaching online, meeting one another, participating in giveaways for highly recommended online teaching tech, and learning from the staff at Lessonface about the latest features and capabilities of our platform for teaching and being treated equitably while doing it.
— Claire Cunningham
The TeacherFest seminars will be hosted and facilitated by staff and 25 excellent members of the Lessonface teacher community, who together on Lessonface have taught over 40,000 online lessons and group classes to over 2,000 students, receiving over 3,000 5-star lesson and class reviews for an overall rating of 4.99/5. The educators hosting TeacherFest sessions include multiple Grammy winners, recording artists, influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, and professional educators.
TeacherFest activities will include:
Nine roundtable discussions on best practices for online teaching, with sessions focused on languages, arts & crafts, kids, guitar and other plucked instruments, drums, strings, winds, voice, and piano
Find More Students Workshop: Student recruitment techniques and activities on and off of Lessonface
Advanced Audio Strategies for Online Learning Seminar
How to Create a Multi-cam Set Up Using Open Broadcasting Studio (aka OBS)
Teaching Tools Showcase
TeacherFest Meet and Greet
Seventeen Giveaways of Great Online Teaching Equipment
Great teachers inspire us to be our best, and the vast knowledge and experiences, when shared, can take our abilities to even greater heights. So we send a huge thanks, in advance, to the great teachers who will be joining TeacherFest as facilitators and as participants. As tech tools continue to hurtle forward at a pace that does not always seem calibrated for the benefit of humanity, access to the guidance and encouragement from human experts who we meet as individuals with unique backgrounds and perspectives ought to persist, and we are committed to seeing that it does at Lessonface.

— Claire Cunningham
We welcome great instructors at Lessonface, which we've built to be, as the LA Times put it, the best option for teaching music online. We've grown into language and arts instruction in the last couple of years as well, and are happy to offer great sessions with fantastic experts in those realms as part of TeacherFest too.
Join TeacherFest.
