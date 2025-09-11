The Cumming Group Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award for Excellence in Insurance

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cumming Group (“TCG”), a woman-led, second-generation insurance agency, has been awarded the 2025 Best of Florida Award in recognition of their exceptional commitment to client-focused service and strategic protection solutions. Known for the guiding principle, “without meaningful client relationships, our relevance ceases”. That standard is exactly what earned The Cumming Group a 2025 Best of Florida award.Specializing in customized solutions, The Cumming Group helps Floridians navigate the often-complicated insurance landscape. Their expertise spans Employee and Executive Benefit packages, Marketplace, Medicare, HR support systems, and much more. Every client receives a no-cost, personalized portfolio review designed to ensure they are not just insured, but insured wisely, with a clear focus on asset protection. While the agency embraces innovative, tech-forward tools to streamline processes, they remain committed to high-touch, personal service. During business hours, every call is answered by a knowledgeable professional who is familiar with the client’s policy and priorities.“Our focus has always been on relationships over transactions,” said TCG’s President Brandy Adams. “This recognition validates that doing business with integrity, transparency, and personal attention still matters—and that it works.”The Best of Florida awards spotlight businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field, and The Cumming Group’s win underscores the value of staying local, staying relevant, and never compromising on service. As the insurance industry evolves, they remain dedicated to guiding clients with clarity, confidence, and expertise. For Floridians, that means more than just coverage—it means having a trusted partner for every stage of life.Click here for more information!

