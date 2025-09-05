Holy Nativity Episcopal School Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner for Educational Excellence

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy Nativity Episcopal School has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner for the third year in a row, cementing its reputation as a leading independent school in the region. Accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools (FCIS) and serving students from preschool through eighth grade, Holy Nativity Episcopal School combines strong academics with creative exploration, offering a learning environment where students develop confidence, critical thinking skills, and a lifelong love of learning. This recognition highlights Holy Nativity Episcopal School’s commitment to educational excellence and its positive impact on the community.For over 60 years, Holy Nativity Episcopal School has delivered a comprehensive curriculum that balances rigorous academics with opportunities for personal growth. Early learners engage in hands-on literacy, math, and social skills activities, while older students tackle advanced coursework in language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. Beyond the classroom, students explore visual and performing arts, French, athletics, technology, and leadership through clubs such as Student Government and BETA. This combination of challenge and exploration helps students graduate not only academically prepared but equipped with confidence, creativity, and a sense of purpose.“Being named a Best of Florida winner is a tremendous honor for our entire community,” says Head of School Cynthia Fuller. “It reflects the dedication of our teachers, the curiosity of our students, and the trust of our families. At Holy Nativity Episcopal School, we strive to create an environment where every child can grow their talents and rise to challenges, and this recognition affirms that our approach is making a real difference.”The 2025 Best of Florida Award underscores Holy Nativity Episcopal School’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality education while nurturing well-rounded, engaged students. Looking ahead, Holy Nativity Episcopal School plans to continue expanding its rigorous programs through a brand new state-of-the-art STREAM building. This new facility is about opportunity—opportunity to expand our already stellar academic program and deepen our focus on STREAM: Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The building is set to be completed by June of 2026.Holy Nativity is where curiosity meets creativity, where faith meets innovation, and where young minds become tomorrow’s leaders.Click here for more information!

