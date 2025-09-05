Holy Nativity Episcopal School Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner for Educational Excellence
For over 60 years, Holy Nativity Episcopal School has delivered a comprehensive curriculum that balances rigorous academics with opportunities for personal growth. Early learners engage in hands-on literacy, math, and social skills activities, while older students tackle advanced coursework in language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. Beyond the classroom, students explore visual and performing arts, French, athletics, technology, and leadership through clubs such as Student Government and BETA. This combination of challenge and exploration helps students graduate not only academically prepared but equipped with confidence, creativity, and a sense of purpose.
“Being named a Best of Florida winner is a tremendous honor for our entire community,” says Head of School Cynthia Fuller. “It reflects the dedication of our teachers, the curiosity of our students, and the trust of our families. At Holy Nativity Episcopal School, we strive to create an environment where every child can grow their talents and rise to challenges, and this recognition affirms that our approach is making a real difference.”
The 2025 Best of Florida Award underscores Holy Nativity Episcopal School’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality education while nurturing well-rounded, engaged students. Looking ahead, Holy Nativity Episcopal School plans to continue expanding its rigorous programs through a brand new state-of-the-art STREAM building. This new facility is about opportunity—opportunity to expand our already stellar academic program and deepen our focus on STREAM: Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The building is set to be completed by June of 2026.
Holy Nativity is where curiosity meets creativity, where faith meets innovation, and where young minds become tomorrow’s leaders.
Click here for more information!
Holy Nativity Episcopal School
Holy Nativity Episcopal School
+1 850-747-0060
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.