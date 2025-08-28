The Anchor Group Partners with Shoreline Hometown Credit Union to Expand Financial Access Across Wisconsin

This partnership connects Shoreline’s community-focused members with powerful tools for credit-building, tax savings and small business success.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anchor Group (TAG), a venture ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, gig workers and small businesses, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Shoreline Hometown Credit Union , a member-owned financial institution serving over 10,000 members across nine Wisconsin counties.Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has spent more than 80 years empowering members to achieve their financial goals through affordable products, flexible payment options and deep community engagement. From sponsoring local sports teams to volunteering for nonprofits, Shoreline’s people-first approach has made it a trusted partner to families and businesses alike, making it a natural fit for The Anchor Group’s growing ecosystem.“Helping small businesses succeed is part of who we are,” said Nathan Grossenbach, President & CEO of Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. Finding affordable resources that allow them to compete with larger companies is invaluable to the hometown businesses we serve.”This partnership expands Shoreline members’ access to best-in-class tools and services across The Anchor Group’s ecosystem, including:— eCredable: A credit-building tool that reports utility and rent payments to major bureaus, helping individuals and businesses improve credit without taking on new debt— Anchor Accounting Services: Specialists in federal tax credits like the FICA Tip Credit , helping employers recover thousands in qualified refunds— FileForms: A compliance platform simplifying state and federal filings for limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations, including annual reports and registered agent services— Buoy: A full-service professional employer organization (PEO) platform offering human resources (HR), payroll, information technology (IT) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions tailored for growing small businesses— Rubix: Secure, same-day payout and treasury services powering disbursements for gig workers, creators and small business platforms— MyGig: A smart referral platform helping individuals earn income ethically by sharing trusted business solutionsTogether, Shoreline and The Anchor Group will focus on three strategic pillars:1. Empowering Shoreline Members With Modern Financial ToolsThrough this partnership, members gain access to cutting-edge digital solutions that support credit building, financial wellness and business growth without sacrificing the personal service that defines Shoreline.2. Supporting Small Business Growth Across WisconsinFrom tax credit recovery to compliance, Shoreline’s business members will now have direct access to scalable, integrated tools designed to save money, streamline operations and unlock growth opportunities.3. Expanding Community Impact Through Ecosystem InnovationBy combining Shoreline’s legacy of community leadership with The Anchor Group’s national reach and innovation, the partnership delivers more opportunities, more savings and more support for members at every stage of the financial journey.“Shoreline’s member-first mission aligns perfectly with TAG’s vision of equitable access to smart, scalable financial infrastructure,” said Ryan Leggett, CEO of The Anchor Group. “We’re honored to welcome them into the ecosystem and excited about what this means for families and businesses across Wisconsin.”ABOUT SHORELINE HOMETOWN CREDIT UNION:Shoreline Hometown Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 10,000 members across nine Wisconsin counties. Since 1941, Shoreline has been dedicated to helping members succeed financially through affordable rates, flexible payment options and a full range of personal and business banking services. Guided by its Hometown Values and Hometown Rewards programs, Shoreline actively invests in the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.shorelinecu.org ABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUP:The Anchor Group is a venture ecosystem committed to helping gig workers, entrepreneurs and small business owners grow stronger, faster and smarter. Through its portfolio of brands, including Anchor Accounting, MyGig, Buoy, eCredable, FileForms and Rubix, TAG offers infrastructure, automation and access to high-impact financial solutions. Learn more at https://www.theanchorgroup.com

