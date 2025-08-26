The Anchor Group and RAPCF Announce Partnership To Support Florida’s Independent Restaurants

Venture ecosystem and nonprofit unite to deliver vital financial resources and compliance support to Central Florida’s restaurant industry.

Independent restaurants are (…) the heartbeats of our neighborhoods. By partnering with The Anchor Group, we help them stay open, stay compliant and profitable.” — Nicholas D. Olivieri

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anchor Group , a venture ecosystem building category-defining companies across fintech, regtech and AI, today announced a new partnership with the Restaurant & Allied Partnership of Central Florida , a nonprofit organization supporting independent restaurants across the region.This collaboration will connect RAPCF’s network of locally owned and operated restaurants with The Anchor Group’s ecosystem of financial tools, including tax credit services, business compliance support and credit-building solutions, giving members a streamlined path to funding, compliance and long-term financial resilience.“Independent restaurants are the heart of our communities and some of the most underserved when it comes to financial and operational support,” said Ryan Leggett, founder and CEO of The Anchor Group. “Partnering with RAPCF allows us to equip these small businesses with the same kind of infrastructure that large enterprises use to grow and scale, without adding unnecessary complexity or overhead costs.”RAPCF was founded during the COVID-19 crisis to support, promote and protect the restaurant industry in Central Florida. Through advocacy, education and strong allied partnerships, RAPCF continues to guide restaurant owners through evolving business challenges, including funding gaps, rising costs and regulatory requirements.“Access to the right tools can be the difference between just surviving and truly thriving,” said Eddie Nickell, CEO of RAPCF. “This partnership means our members will have direct connections to expert compliance services, financial resources and credit-building opportunities, all designed to help them strengthen their businesses for the long term.”“Independent restaurants are more than just places to eat, they are the heartbeats of our neighborhoods,” said Nicholas D. Olivieri, Co-Founder & President of RAPCF. “By partnering with The Anchor Group, we can connect our members with tools and resources that help them stay open, stay compliant and stay profitable. Together, we are building a stronger future for the restaurants that make Central Florida such a vibrant place to live and dine.”Through this partnership, TAG’s financial tools will be made available to RAPCF’s restaurant and allied members, including:— Anchor Accounting Services: Full-service tax credit support, including FICA Tip Credit filing, accounting, tax, and audit defense.— FileForms: Modern compliance platform for LLC formation and annual report filing.— eCredable: Credit-building tools for individuals, small businesses and entrepreneurs.— MyGig: A platform that helps you offer trusted business solutions to businesses that already need these services, so you can build scalable income without starting from scratch.Together, RAPCF and The Anchor Group aim to ensure restaurant owners in Central Florida have the infrastructure, information and support they need to thrive, now and into the future.ABOUT RAPCFThe Restaurant & Allied Partnership of Central Florida is a nonprofit organization founded during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the region’s restaurant industry. RAPCF promotes, protects, advocates for and educates Central Florida's community of locally owned and operated restaurants while cultivating strong relationships with allied partners.ABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUPThe Anchor Group is a venture ecosystem consisting of AI, fintech, regtech and proptech solutions. We build, fund and scale category-defining companies that help businesses with everything from tax credits, compliance and credit access to payments, payroll and financing. Our brands empower gig workers, solopreneurs, small business owners, and institutional partners with the infrastructure they need to grow smarter, faster and stronger.

