'COFFEE IN THE GREEN ROOM' JOINS FORCES WITH THE MIAMI NEWS TO EXPAND GLOBAL IMPACT
Award-winning podcast "Coffee in the Green Room" partners with Miami News to expand global reach while maintaining its signature storytelling style.
1. A Trusted Voice in Creative and Entrepreneurial Culture
Since its launch in 2019, Coffee in the Green Room has built a global following by inviting models, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to share honest, off-script conversations about ambition, failure, and transformation. Hosted by Deneen White and Michael Fomkin, the podcast earned over a million listens across platforms like Apple, Spotify, Pandora, and Google, with guests ranging from media executives to award-winning creatives. “Our audience never came for fluff—they came for depth,” said White. “And that’s not changing.”
2. Strategic Expansion Through Editorial Power
Now as part of The Miami News, Coffee in the Green Room will expand its editorial focus while preserving its signature tone. Expect the same grounded, human-centered interviews—now enriched with stories of innovation, business, technology, and cultural leadership. “This isn’t a rebrand. It’s an amplification,” said Fomkin. “We’ve always been ahead of the curve. Now we have a platform that matches our ambition.”
3. Authentic to Miami, Resonant Worldwide
While its spirit was born in the creative corridors of Miami, Coffee in the Green Room has always spoken to a broader audience—those pushing boundaries in every corner of the world. Under The Miami News, the show will continue to highlight local voices alongside global changemakers, exploring themes that bridge entrepreneurship, identity, and the future of work and art.
4. Enhanced Production, Global Distribution
With new production resources, the show will feature upgraded studio sound, visual episodes, multi-language support, and expanded guest rosters. Syndication will stretch across all major platforms, including YouTube, bringing the show’s insights to new markets and demographics. The Miami News will also promote the podcast through its flagship publication, email digests, and social media channels.
Coffee in the Green Room didn’t need reinvention—it needed the right alliance. As it joins The Miami News, the podcast isn’t stepping up; it’s stepping into its full potential. With a larger platform, broader reach, and the same fearless voice, Coffee in the Green Room is poised to lead conversations that matter—on the mic and in the world.
Why This Partnership Works
Podcast
Coffee in the Green Room (est. 2019)
Known For
Candid interviews, creative insights, cultural intelligence
Hosts
Deneen White, Michael Fomkin
New Platform
Official podcast of The Miami News
Global Reach
1M+ listens, worldwide guest roster
Core Focus
Innovation, Culture, Business, People
Deneen White
The Miami News
+1 856-373-3346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.