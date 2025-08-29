'COFFEE IN THE GREEN ROOM' JOINS FORCES WITH THE MIAMI NEWS TO EXPAND GLOBAL IMPACT

Deneen White interviewing Alycia Kaback on the Coffee in the Green Room Podcast

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami News and the acclaimed podcast Coffee in the Green Room today announced a new strategic partnership that brings the hit show under The Miami News banner as its official podcast. The move marks a powerful alliance between two media forces known for elevating ideas, voices, and industries—from the creative to the corporate. With its identity intact and audience growing, Coffee in the Green Room will now reach farther, go deeper, and tell even bolder stories—powered by the journalistic platform of The Miami News.1. A Trusted Voice in Creative and Entrepreneurial CultureSince its launch in 2019, Coffee in the Green Room has built a global following by inviting models, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to share honest, off-script conversations about ambition, failure, and transformation. Hosted by Deneen White and Michael Fomkin, the podcast earned over a million listens across platforms like Apple, Spotify, Pandora, and Google, with guests ranging from media executives to award-winning creatives. “Our audience never came for fluff—they came for depth,” said White. “And that’s not changing.”2. Strategic Expansion Through Editorial PowerNow as part of The Miami News, Coffee in the Green Room will expand its editorial focus while preserving its signature tone. Expect the same grounded, human-centered interviews—now enriched with stories of innovation, business, technology, and cultural leadership. “This isn’t a rebrand. It’s an amplification,” said Fomkin. “We’ve always been ahead of the curve. Now we have a platform that matches our ambition.”3. Authentic to Miami, Resonant WorldwideWhile its spirit was born in the creative corridors of Miami, Coffee in the Green Room has always spoken to a broader audience—those pushing boundaries in every corner of the world. Under The Miami News, the show will continue to highlight local voices alongside global changemakers, exploring themes that bridge entrepreneurship, identity, and the future of work and art.4. Enhanced Production, Global DistributionWith new production resources, the show will feature upgraded studio sound, visual episodes, multi-language support, and expanded guest rosters. Syndication will stretch across all major platforms, including YouTube, bringing the show’s insights to new markets and demographics. The Miami News will also promote the podcast through its flagship publication, email digests, and social media channels.Coffee in the Green Room didn’t need reinvention—it needed the right alliance. As it joins The Miami News, the podcast isn’t stepping up; it’s stepping into its full potential. With a larger platform, broader reach, and the same fearless voice, Coffee in the Green Room is poised to lead conversations that matter—on the mic and in the world.Why This Partnership WorksPodcastCoffee in the Green Room (est. 2019)Known ForCandid interviews, creative insights, cultural intelligenceHostsDeneen White, Michael FomkinNew PlatformOfficial podcast of The Miami NewsGlobal Reach1M+ listens, worldwide guest rosterCore FocusInnovation, Culture, Business, People

