Laugh Out Loud: Groundbreaking Comedy Pilot Filmed in Las Vegas Set to Premiere on Limitless TV

Presenting the cast of VIP Ignite LOL Las Vegas! Deneen White Presenting Geno Bisconte with an Award If you enjoy what you do you don't work a day in your life...cast of LOL Las Vegas

Laugh Out Loud, a bold new sketch comedy from VIP Ignite Live, exec produced by Michael Fomkin, Alycia Kaback & Deneen White, streams 2026 on major platforms

Comedy is evolving, and our show captures the current zeitgeist," Geno Bisconte remarked. "This isn’t your parent's sketch comedy—it's raw, real, and unapologetically hilarious.” — Geno Bisconte

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite Live proudly announces the completion of its highly anticipated comedy pilot, " Laugh Out Loud ," filmed live in Las Vegas. Scheduled to premiere next year exclusively on Limitless TV, this innovative series is already creating buzz as the "modern-day variety sketch comedy show," promising fresh laughs and memorable moments without infringing on the trademarks of established comedy institutions.Executive produced by renowned industry veterans Michael Fomkin , Alycia Kaback, and Deneen White, "Laugh Out Loud" showcases a bold new direction in comedic entertainment. Fomkin, Kaback, and White, recognized for their significant contributions through VIP Ignite Live and Truth Mgmt, continue their tradition of discovering and promoting extraordinary talent in entertainment."We envisioned a show that would encapsulate the essence of modern humor while providing a platform for emerging comedic talent," said Michael Fomkin. Alycia Kaback added, "Filming the pilot in Las Vegas was intentional—the city's vibrant energy perfectly matched our vision of creating a groundbreaking comedy series."Hosted by Geno Bisconte—known for his sharp wit, unfiltered comedy style, appearances on The Howard Stern Show, and national tours alongside Artie Lange—"Laugh Out Loud" is set to push comedic boundaries and redefine sketch comedy entertainment for the digital streaming age.The pilot episode featured a talented ensemble cast, including:Steve AdameKingson AristilLalini AshmeadeLee BeidelschiesMaggie BiedaJamie BlockMary J BreierGeoffrey BrenchleyMirella CazaresJohn ConnollyCynthia CoronadoCherie HammondAlexandria JaserieReham KhouriShaela KingInna KravetsMaria MilanoGabriela MontoyaTrevaughn MorrisSebastian Murphy-SchluterJohnny Palomarez JrGurminder SinghBernie SinsayBrad SpiottaKevin StantonKelly WalkerMarianne WhiteAbout VIP Ignite LiveVIP Ignite Live is a premier talent development and entertainment platform co-founded by Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. With a 20-year legacy of launching careers in modeling, acting, and entertainment, VIP Ignite is committed to empowering emerging talent and creating breakthrough opportunities in today’s industry.

