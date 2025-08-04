Laugh Out Loud: Groundbreaking Comedy Pilot Filmed in Las Vegas Set to Premiere on Limitless TV
Laugh Out Loud, a bold new sketch comedy from VIP Ignite Live, exec produced by Michael Fomkin, Alycia Kaback & Deneen White, streams 2026 on major platforms
Executive produced by renowned industry veterans Michael Fomkin, Alycia Kaback, and Deneen White, "Laugh Out Loud" showcases a bold new direction in comedic entertainment. Fomkin, Kaback, and White, recognized for their significant contributions through VIP Ignite Live and Truth Mgmt, continue their tradition of discovering and promoting extraordinary talent in entertainment.
"We envisioned a show that would encapsulate the essence of modern humor while providing a platform for emerging comedic talent," said Michael Fomkin. Alycia Kaback added, "Filming the pilot in Las Vegas was intentional—the city's vibrant energy perfectly matched our vision of creating a groundbreaking comedy series."
Hosted by Geno Bisconte—known for his sharp wit, unfiltered comedy style, appearances on The Howard Stern Show, and national tours alongside Artie Lange—"Laugh Out Loud" is set to push comedic boundaries and redefine sketch comedy entertainment for the digital streaming age.
The pilot episode featured a talented ensemble cast, including:
Steve Adame
Kingson Aristil
Lalini Ashmeade
Lee Beidelschies
Maggie Bieda
Jamie Block
Mary J Breier
Geoffrey Brenchley
Mirella Cazares
John Connolly
Cynthia Coronado
Cherie Hammond
Alexandria Jaserie
Reham Khouri
Shaela King
Inna Kravets
Maria Milano
Gabriela Montoya
Trevaughn Morris
Sebastian Murphy-Schluter
Johnny Palomarez Jr
Gurminder Singh
Bernie Sinsay
Brad Spiotta
Kevin Stanton
Kelly Walker
Marianne White
About VIP Ignite Live
VIP Ignite Live is a premier talent development and entertainment platform co-founded by Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. With a 20-year legacy of launching careers in modeling, acting, and entertainment, VIP Ignite is committed to empowering emerging talent and creating breakthrough opportunities in today’s industry.
