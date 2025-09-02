OttoMoto® Appoints Heidi McMillen as Chief Revenue Officer

Strategic leadership appointment brings deep lending and dealership experience to accelerate OttoMoto’s national expansion.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto , the embedded lending platform transforming how lenders and dealers collaborate, today announced the appointment of Heidi McMillen as Chief Revenue Officer. McMillen transitions from her prior role on the OttoMoto board to lead revenue strategy and national go-to-market execution.A respected leader in auto finance and technology, McMillen brings over a decade of experience spanning credit underwriting, dealer relationship management, and AI-driven lending innovation. She began her career in 2013 with General Motors Financial’s AmeriCredit division and later held key roles at Fifth Third Bank, Capital One, and iLending, helping to build a rare dual-perspective from both lender and dealer viewpoints. Most recently, she served at DotData, applying statistical AI to help financial institutions modernize decisioning models.“Heidi’s track record speaks for itself. She understands both sides of the lending equation and how to drive growth in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said Carol Docalavich, COO of OttoMoto. “As we continue to scale, her leadership will be critical to accelerating dealer adoption and lender engagement.”McMillen joins at a time of rapid momentum, with the company continuing to expand its national lender and dealer footprint, eliminate operational friction, and enable more compliant, connected lending experiences.“I am honored to step into the Chief Revenue Officer role after serving as an Advisor to the OttoMoto board,” said McMillen. “OttoMoto’s vision to reshape auto lending is both bold and necessary. Ensuring all dealers, in particular independents, can access the right lenders in a compliant, transparent way is critical to building a fairer financing ecosystem. I’m proud to be part of a mission-driven company that empowers women and is building a team with top-tier global talent. Together, we’re ready to lead the change this industry has been waiting for.”About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net

