OttoMoto® Announces Integration with MeridianLink® DecisionLender® to Streamline & De-Risk Dealer Onboarding for Lenders

Integration delivers faster, more compliant dealer approvals and accelerates indirect lending opportunities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto, a leading provider of compliant digital onboarding technology for auto, RV, powersport, marine and aircraft dealers, today announced its integration with MeridianLink, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions. The MeridianLink DecisionLenderintegration offers a powerful loan decisioning software that automates the origination process for direct and indirect installment loans.This integration enables lenders using DecisionLender to seamlessly onboard independent dealers through OttoMoto’s platform helping to streamline due diligence, enhance compliance, and reduce risk exposure. OttoMoto automates the traditionally manual process of collecting dealer information, validating business credentials, and ensuring that each dealer meets the lender’s internal and regulatory standards. The OttoMoto solution also ensures that all applications are pre-verified, and fraud checked to de-risk the lending process further.“Our integration with MeridianLink DecisionLender is a game-changer for lenders looking to scale their dealer networks without compromising compliance,” said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OttoMoto. “By automating and digitizing the onboarding process, OttoMoto helps lenders reduce fraud risk, eliminate delays, and confidently say yes to the right dealer partners, faster.”The OttoMoto platform replaces outdated methods like PDF packets and unsecured links with a modern, secure, and user-friendly experience for both dealers and lending institutions. Lenders receive fully verified and standardized onboarding packages, making it easier to assess eligibility and activate dealer partners directly through DecisionLender.“OttoMoto is solving one of the biggest friction points in indirect auto lending—dealer onboarding,” said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLinkMarketplace. “Their integration with MeridianLink DecisionLender supports our goal of helping lenders grow efficiently, while maintaining control and compliance every step of the way.”OttoMoto’s DecisionLender integration is now available to all mutual clients. Financial institutions interested in improving dealer onboarding speed and quality can request a demo by visiting www.ottomoto.com or contacting info@ottomoto.com.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net About MeridianLinkMeridianLink(NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLinkOne, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike. For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com Media Contacts:Erica BigleyErica.Bigley@MeridianLink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.