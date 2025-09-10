Pickleball Hits the Road: New Tennessee Pickleball Specialty License Plate to Support Youth Programs

To reserve your license plate, visit www.TNPickleballLicensePlate.org The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) hosts tournaments, leagues, and events for youth across the state Reservations for the Tennessee Pickleball License Plate are now being accepted

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickleball’s remarkable rise in Tennessee is now stretching beyond the courts and onto the highways. A new specialty pickleball license plate will give drivers the chance to show their passion for the game while directly supporting youth programs that bring the sport to schools, parks, and communities across the state.Created by the nonprofit Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association , Inc. (TJPA) and signed into law in May, the plate celebrates pickleball’s explosive growth while funding youth-focused initiatives in schools, parks, and nonprofit organizations statewide.In just five years, the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) has emerged as a national leader in youth pickleball development. Funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health, TJPA authored the nation’s first state-level Academic Standards for Physical Education–Pickleball, establishing a model for school-based instruction nationwide. Since then, the organization has trained more than 200 PE teachers through the Tennessee Department of Education’s Coordinated School Health program and introduced the sport to over 1,000 students across Tennessee.Most recently, TJPA has equipped and launched programming at nine Metro Nashville Public Schools, with plans to expand to more than 20 schools—the largest inner-city pickleball initiative of its kind in the United States.Adding to the significance, Tennessee secured approval for its specialty plate just days ahead of Washington State—the birthplace of pickleball in 1965—further cementing Tennessee’s leadership role in shaping the sport’s future.“Every specialty plate sold is more than a license plate—it’s a paddle in the hands of a student, a net in a school gym, and a pathway for kids to experience the joy of pickleball,” said Randall Bedwell, Executive Director of TJPA. “Each plate is an investment in Tennessee’s youth, in healthier lifestyles, and in a sport that builds community and bridges generations.”Direct Community ImpactProceeds from the pickleball specialty plate directly support TJPA’s mission to expand inclusive youth pickleball across Tennessee. Funds will be reinvested into communities through equipment purchases, teacher training, and program development in schools, parks, and nonprofit organizations—ensuring that young people everywhere have the opportunity to learn, play, compete, and grow through pickleball.About the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA)The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing youth pickleball across the state. By building competitive pathways, inclusive programs, and professional instruction, TJPA empowers young players to thrive on and off the court through pickleball.How to Reserve a PlateTennessee residents may reserve the new pickleball specialty license plate for an annual fee of $35, plus standard registration costs. To reserve, visit www.TNPickleballLicensePlate.org

