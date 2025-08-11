Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association Announces Judge Lynne Ingram as College and Career Readiness Coordinator

Judge Lynne Ingram joins the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Advisory Board alongside Randall Bedwell, Executive Director, to help grow youth pickleball programs statewide.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) is excited to announce the appointment of Lynne Ingram as its new College and Career Readiness Coordinator.A respected Metro Nashville Circuit Court Judge and mother of three children in public schools, Lynne brings a wealth of legal expertise, community engagement, and a deep commitment to youth development. In her new role, she will lead TJPA’s efforts to integrate college and career readiness strategies into pickleball programming across schools in Middle Tennessee, supporting students’ academic, personal, and professional growth.Lynne’s work will focus on developing practical, engaging resources and curriculum that teach critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, personal responsibility, and civic awareness through the game of pickleball. Her extensive legal background allows her to offer unique and invaluable insights, educating students about the justice system, their rights and responsibilities, and the role of ethics and civic knowledge in building successful futures.Beyond curriculum development, Lynne will collaborate closely with TJPA’s team of volunteers, educators, and community partners in Metro Nashville Public Schools to deliver training, workshops, and outreach that make these lessons accessible and impactful for students of all backgrounds. Her commitment to service and education exemplifies the values at the heart of TJPA’s mission.“Lynne’s passion for helping young people navigate their futures, coupled with her legal expertise and community leadership, make her an extraordinary addition to our team,” said Randall Bedwell, Executive Director of the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association. “We are thrilled to welcome her and excited about the positive impact she will have on our students and programs.”The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association has seen remarkable growth in its partnerships with schools in MNPS, introducing hundreds of students to the sport while emphasizing character-building and life skills. With Lynne’s leadership, TJPA will expand its work to ensure students have access not only to fun, healthy recreation but also to the tools they need for college and career readiness.This appointment underscores TJPA’s commitment to empowering youth, fostering community connections, and using pickleball as a vehicle for holistic education and development.About the Tennessee Junior Pickleball AssociationThe Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association is a statewide nonprofit committed to expanding accessible, inclusive pickleball programming that champions athletic development and college and career readiness. TJPA is seeking volunteers to help improve academic outcomes in MNPS by providing tutoring and enrichment alongside pickleball instruction. Volunteers play a vital role in helping students thrive in the classroom and on the court. To get involved, email volunteer@tnjuniorpickleball.org.

