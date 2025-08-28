Bill Humphreys Releases What If? — A Daring Collection Of True Stories From A Life Lived On The Edge

What If? by Bill Humphreys

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former over-the-road truck driver becomes a legendary cyclist, coach, race promoter, and adventurer Bill Humphreys has released his newest book, What If?, a captivating collection of true stories that reflect a lifetime of risk-taking, resilience, and reinvention. Told with candor and humor, these stories offer readers a front-row seat to Humphreys’ unconventional journey through decades of daring choices and extraordinary experiences.

From hitchhiking across the U.S. and shipping out as a merchant seaman to Peru before even finishing his first year of college, to stumbling into the world of cycling and turning it into a lifelong passion, Humphreys’s story is anything but ordinary. After selling his car and buying a bike in San Diego, his life took a turn that led him to race internationally, coach the U.S. national team, produce world-class events, and later compete at the age of 80 in the World Gravel Championships in Belgium. What If? distills these audacious moments into vivid, unforgettable narratives that examine the cost—and the reward—of choosing the road less traveled.

The inspiration for Humphreys’ memoir came from a desire to show readers what life can look like when lived boldly. “I wanted those who planned safe, organized, responsible lives to glimpse what they might have missed,” Humphreys says. “For risk-takers, it’s proof that you can survive the chaos and keep moving forward. For those who played it safe, it’s a chance to see what could have been—for better or worse.”

With stories that will resonate with cyclists, adventurers, and anyone who has ever wondered, What If?, this book is both entertaining and deeply reflective. Younger readers may learn from Humphreys’ mistakes or be inspired to take risks of their own, while seasoned readers will recognize the strength of character it takes to endure missteps and bounce back stronger.

Humphreys, also known as “The Bike Guy,” is a published author, consultant for sports marketing teams and events, and a lifelong athlete whose contributions to cycling as a racer, coach, and promoter are internationally recognized. His storytelling reflects not only the highs and lows of his own journey but also timeless lessons about resilience, passion, and self-belief.

What If? is currently available only through therealwhatif.com

With these short stories, Bill Humphreys invites readers to ride alongside him through a life defined by daring, humor, and unrelenting perseverance.

