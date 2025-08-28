Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Announces First-Ever Abu Dhabi Sale during Sotheby’s & RM Sotheby’s Marquee Auction Series

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week

Marquee offerings include a single-owner collection of jewellery and watches estimated at $20M+ and a RM Sotheby’s McLaren Racing collaboration

Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the world's most sophisticated luxury markets, and our participation in ‘Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week’ reflects the growing intersection between fine real estate...” — Krystal Aeby

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, the world's leading luxury real estate auction house, announces its participation in the inaugural "Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week," taking place 2–5 December 2025, at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. In participation with Sotheby's, RM Sotheby’s, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the firm will exclusively present Sotheby’s International Realty-represented offerings of ultra-luxury real estate alongside a marquee collection of exquisite jewellery, rare timepieces, and world-class collector cars in the world’s fastest growing regions for culture, art, and luxury.



The four-day luxury auction event positions Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for high-end collecting across multiple asset classes. The event strategically coincides with Abu Dhabi's most dynamic week of the year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and Bitcoin MENA.



"Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the world's most sophisticated luxury markets, and our participation in ‘Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week’ reflects the growing intersection between fine real estate and luxury collecting," said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "This unprecedented collaboration creates a unique opportunity for our global clientele to experience the finest in luxury assets across multiple categories in one of the world's most culturally rich destinations."



Strategic Market Expansion

The Abu Dhabi showcase represents Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' continued presence and expansion into premiere luxury markets. This move follows the firm's recent record-breaking transactions, including the $88.48 million sale of the Hamptons estate 'La Dune'—which was the most expensive sale, more than double of the second most expensive Hamptons sale last year.



"The Middle East represents one of the most dynamic regions for luxury real estate investment globally," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "Our participation in ‘Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week’ allows us to present exceptional properties to an international audience of ultra-high-net-worth individuals during one of the region's most prestigious cultural events."



Cultural Destination Advantage

Saadiyat Island provides an unparalleled cultural backdrop, home to a constellation of world-class museums and institutions, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, with the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum further cementing the location's status as a global cultural destination.

The timing aligns perfectly with Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for international business and culture, with the concurrent F1 Grand Prix drawing a global audience of luxury consumers and collectors.



Global Network Integration

Prior to the Abu Dhabi presentations, select property highlights will be showcased at Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' international locations, leveraging the firm's global network to maximize exposure among qualified buyers. The company's proprietary marketing methodology ensures properties reach the most qualified audience of luxury real estate investors worldwide.

"Our established relationships with luxury collectors, combined with our proven auction methodology, creates the perfect synergy for this type of cross-category luxury event," added Aeby. "’Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week’ represents the future of luxury auction experiences, bringing together the finest assets across multiple collecting categories in truly extraordinary settings."



Registration and Bidding

Qualified bidders may register for real estate offerings through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' platform, with detailed property information, virtual tours, and bidding instructions available at ConciergeAuctions.com. The firm's technology platform enables seamless bidding experiences for international participants, with multilingual support and comprehensive due diligence services.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.



As part of the firm’s Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction hour by total sales. Over the past 40 years, RM Sotheby’s has continued to lead the global collector car auction industry with unparalleled capabilities, expertise, and resources. This has made us the preeminent market maker of high-quality collector cars and collections, regardless of size or complexity. By working in partnership with the Sotheby’s team and its network of 80 offices in 40 countries, RM Sotheby’s has established the largest client network of any collector car auction house in the world. In recent years, RM Sotheby’s has created groundbreaking collaborations with some of the finest brands across the luxury sector to provide our clients with the most sophisticated, special experiences.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an official advertisement or public offer. All event details mentioned herein remain subject to the final approval of the relevant government authorities in Abu Dhabi, including the Department of Culture and Tourism. No reliance should be placed on this information until such approvals are formally granted. Concierge Auctions registration in process with the relevant government authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.