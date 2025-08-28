Coppell Independent School District Commends Durham School Services for 'Smoothest and Most Efficient' School Start Up

Recognizes Durham’s Efforts in Ensuring Safe, Reliable Service

The first day and week of transportation provided by Durham was the smoothest and most operationally efficient start-up I have ever witnessed in my 20+ years of working with student transportation.” — Sid Grant, Chief Operations Officer, Coppell Independent School District

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coppell Independent School District (ISD) and Durham School Services celebrated a smooth, successful start to the school year thanks to the outstanding job done by Durham’s team in transporting students to their first day of school safely, on time, and ready to learn. The Durham team transports 7,500 students and runs 64 routes for the school district.Durham and Coppell ISD have been partners since 2017 and have built a mutually supportive, trusting partnership over the course of the past eight years. Beyond providing transportation services, the Coppell Durham team is also a committed community partner. Throughout the years, the Durham team has participated in the community’s holiday parade as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program and is also a member of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce.Sid Grant, Chief Operations Officer for the Coppell Independent School District, shared, “The first day and week of student transportation provided by Durham School Services was the smoothest and most operationally efficient start-up I have ever witnessed in my twenty plus years of working with student transportation. Durham’s General Manager, Jake Sutton, and his team, did amazing work developing bus routes, routing each student, communicating to parents, and training the drivers in preparation for the first day of school. Their efforts and attention to every detail ensured the safe and successful transportation of 7,500 students.”“Our team here in Coppell has worked extremely hard to ensure we started the school year successfully,” said Jake Sutton, General Manager, Durham School Services. “I could not be prouder of the office staff, maintenance team, drivers, and monitors for delivering the best start up in decades. Thank you, team, for being the premier team in the business, and thank you to Coppell ISD for recognizing the team’s efforts and being a phenomenal, supportive partner.”If you’d like to be part of the Durham team in Coppell or another location, we encourage you to search and apply for available opportunities at www.durhamschoolservices.com/career/ -END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.