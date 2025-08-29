Unprecedented Demand Pushes Liver Health Events in NYC, Calgary, and Houston to Full Capacity

Echosens Fibroscan Team Dr. Naim Alkhouri Presenting Michael Betel is the President and Founder of Fatty Liver Alliance.

Communities rally for free liver scans, expert insights, and the promise that with timely care, fibrosis reversal and reduced cardiovascular risk are possible.

At our Cleveland event, we saw some patients with advanced disease and they had no idea, so this could be potentially life saving for some of these patients."” — Dr. Naim Alkhouri, Hepatologist, North Shore Gastroenterology

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fatty Liver Alliance today announced that its upcoming Your Liver, Your Health community events in New York City (September 24), Calgary (October 16), and Houston (October 30) have all reached 100% capacity registration, underscoring the growing urgency and public interest in liver health.Fatty liver disease, which is known medically as Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease ( MASLD ) and its more advanced stage MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), affects millions across North America. Left unchecked, MASH can progress to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or liver failure. But with early assessment and intervention, people can take steps that change the trajectory of their health.Why These Events MatterThe Your Liver, Your Health program brings liver scans, expert education, and patient stories directly into local communities. For many attendees, these events are the first time they are screened for advanced fibrosis (F2/F3), the stage where intervention can make the biggest difference. For some, at every event, some are found to be living with cirrhosis already (F4) and most completely unaware until they see the results of the assessment.“Identifying people at risk early means we can offer guidance on lifestyle management, connect them with available treatments, and—most importantly—offer hope,” said Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance. “Fibrosis is not always a one-way street. With timely care, reversal is possible, and so is reducing the chance of related cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in these patients.”The Fatty Liver Alliance recently held a very successful Your Liver, Your Health event on June 26, 2025, with Dr. Naim Alkhouri, Hepatologist, NorthShore Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Centers, where several members of the community were identified with advanced liver disease. This underscores the urgent need for continued outreach and early assessment in local communities.Expert Line-UpEach event features respected clinicians and advocates sharing the latest knowledge and real-world experience:New York City (Sept 24): Dr. Meena Bansal, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Professor Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Director, MASH Cities & Global Think-tank on Steatotic Liver Disease.Calgary (Oct 16): Dr. Mark Swain, Professor of Medicine, University of Calgary.Houston (Oct 30): Dr. Mazen Noureddin, Hepatologist, Houston Liver Institute; Dr. Joseph Galati, Hepatologist, Liver Specialists of Texas; and Terri Milton, Patient Advocate & Public Speaker.Toronto (Nov 20): Dr. Magdy Elkashab, Hepatologist — registration to open shortly.Treatment Progress: A Turning PointFor the first time, patients in the U.S. have two approved therapies for MASH and related metabolic conditions:Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom), the first therapy approved specifically for MASH, now available in both the U.S. and the European Union.Wegovy(semaglutide), a GLP-1 therapy recently approved in the U.S. for patients with obesity and MASH, addressing the root metabolic drivers of the disease.Advocates, including the Fatty Liver Alliance, continue to push for timely access in Canada, where no approved treatments exist today.

