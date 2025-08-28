Tekleen Strengthens Mining Operations with Automatic Self-Cleaning Filtration Solutions

Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Filers ABW Tekleen Automatic Self Cleaning Water Filters Mining Solutions From Tekleen

Tekleen expands mining solutions with automatic self-cleaning water filters, boosting uptime, reducing water waste, and ensuring compliance.

Mining companies need technology that will not just survive but thrive in extreme conditions, our filters ensure continuous water flow with only about one hour of annual upkeep.” — Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Tekleen Strengthens Mining Operations with Automatic Self-Cleaning Filtration SolutionsSanta Fe Springs, CA, August [X], 2025 — Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration, today announced expanded solutions tailored to some of industry’s most demanding sectors. For more than four decades, Tekleen has helped customers worldwide reduce water waste, protect critical systems, and lower operating costs. With new emphasis on mining applications, Tekleen is ensuring operators can meet production demands while addressing increasingly strict water use regulations.“Mining companies need technology that will not just survive but thrive in extreme conditions,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen. “Our filters ensure continuous water flow even under heavy solids loading, with only about one hour of annual upkeep. This combination of rugged durability and low maintenance makes a measurable difference in uptime and compliance for operators worldwide.”Meeting Mining’s Toughest ChallengesWater is mission-critical in mining, touching every stage from flotation and dust suppression to equipment cooling and tailings recycling. Conventional filters frequently fail when faced with abrasive particles and high solids, causing downtime, costly shutdowns, and compliance risks. Tekleen automatic self-cleaning filters are built specifically for these environments:• Uninterrupted Operation: Filters clean themselves automatically in 6–10 seconds without disrupting flow.• High-Solids Tolerance: Designed to withstand abrasive slurries, scale, and grit without clogging.• Equipment Protection: Safeguards pumps, nozzles, cooling systems, and heat exchangers from fouling and scaling.• Water Reuse: Enables tailings and process water to be treated and recycled, reducing demand on freshwater sources.• Compliance Confidence: Meets regulatory standards for water reuse, including 10-micron microfiltration for discharge compliance.• Reliability in Remote Sites: Rugged stainless-steel construction and minimal maintenance requirements make Tekleen ideal for geographically isolated mining locations.“From dust suppression to cooling towers, from wet scrubbers to tailings recycling, our filters are already solving water challenges across mining sites,” Flanick added. “The advantage for operators is that Tekleen brings reliability to every one of these applications. We are not only helping extend equipment life but also helping mines meet environmental obligations while keeping operations efficient.”A Sustainable and Cost-Effective SolutionBy automating the cleaning cycle, Tekleen reduces labor costs and downtime while conserving water. The result is a filtration system that improves both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship, two critical priorities in today’s mining industry.Tekleen also recently announced its move to a newly expanded headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California. The facility is purpose-built to bring engineering, assembly, testing, and logistics under one roof while ensuring faster delivery and greater precision for customers worldwide.“Our new headquarters reflects Tekleen’s ongoing commitment to customer success,” said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen. “It gives our team the space and resources to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions while continuing to uphold the reliability Tekleen is known for.”About TekleenFounded over 40 years ago, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters, serving industries including mining, power generation, food and beverage, data centers, municipal utilities, irrigation, and more. Tekleen filters reduce water waste, protect valuable equipment, and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of applications. The company is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California.For more information on Tekleen’s mining solutions, visit www.tekleen.com/mining Media ContactTekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning FiltersChief Marketing Officer: Hani PhilobbosEmail: hani@tekleen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.