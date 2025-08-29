Warren Willis Camp and Conference Center Honored as 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

FRUITLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warren Willis Camp and Conference Center, a long-standing hub for faith, community, and outdoor experiences, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner. Located on the shores of Lake Griffin, known for blending traditional summer camps, retreats, spiritual formation programs, RV camping, and special events, Warren Willis has become a versatile destination for visitors of all ages seeking growth, connection, and inspiration.Since its founding in 1948, Warren Willis has provided a welcoming environment for youth, families, nonprofits, schools, and faith communities alike. What sets the center apart is the intentionality behind every experience: summer camps that nurture leadership and lifelong friendships; retreats where people can recharge, reflect, and build teamwork; spiritual formation workshops that encourage service and personal growth; and a scenic RV campground that invites visitors to enjoy Florida’s natural beauty. Weddings, family reunions, and other gatherings are enhanced by adaptable facilities, attentive staff, and a lakeside setting that leaves a lasting impression.“Receiving the 2025 Best of Florida Award is an honor, but it really reflects the dedication of our staff and the loyalty of our visitors,” says the Executive Director of Warren Willis Camp and Conference Center. “Our mission has always been to create a place where everyone feels at home—where people grow, connect, and make memories that endure. This recognition inspires us to continue expanding our programs and serving our community with the same heart and care we’ve had for nearly 80 years.”The 2025 Best of Florida Award underscores Warren Willis’s role as more than just a retreat center—it’s a cornerstone of Florida’s community life, a place to grow, celebrate, and belong. With its lakeside setting, inclusive programs, and decades-long tradition of service, Warren Willis continues to welcome new generations to experience the magic of camp, retreat, and community.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.