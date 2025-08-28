E2 Lighting Delivers Lighting Fixture With Emergency Battery Backup for Modern Workspaces

E2 Lighting International Inc.

E2 Lighting has released a product line of LED lighting fixtures with integrated emergency battery backup, designed for modern work environments.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting has released a product line of LED lighting fixtures with integrated emergency battery backup, designed for modern work environments. These fixtures provide illumination for up to 90 minutes in the event of a power outage. Each unit is pre-wired with the backup feature, limiting the need for separate installation or additional components.“These fixtures are designed to continue operating during power interruptions, offering a practical solution for facilities that require uninterrupted lighting,” stated the spokesperson.The company’s range includes linear high bay fixtures in 165W, 220W, and 300W options. They are designed with a 5000K color temperature, provide up to 24,750 lumens, and are compatible with Bluetooth smart controls. E2 Lighting also offers 2×4 LED panel lights with wattage selections ranging from 30W to 60W and tunable color temperatures between 3000K and 6000K. The integrated backup supplies 8W for 90 minutes, and a front-panel indicator and test button are included.Additionally, Troffer fixtures are available in wattages ranging from 24W to 50W, producing up to 6,350 lumens with either 4000K or tunable CCT. They deliver 10W of backup power for 90 minutes and carry UL, DLC, and RoHS certifications. A five-year warranty and a 50,000-hour lifespan are specified, with optional sensors available. Downlight models are hard-wired and provide up to 90 minutes of backup illumination, some featuring push-to-test buttons and self-diagnostic systems.For harsher settings, the vapor-tight fixture in a 4-foot, 50W design provides 10W of backup light, equivalent to 1200 lumens, for 90 minutes. It is IP65 rated, corrosion- and moisture-resistant, and DLC Premium 5.1 certified. The mini wall pack offers a compact 12W option, providing 1050 lumens in everyday use and 433 lumens in emergency mode, backed by a five-year warranty.“By integrating the emergency battery backup directly into the fixture, installation and maintenance are made straightforward for a wide range of applications," added the spokesperson.Additional offerings include a 10W emergency driver supporting 120V to 277V systems, a 40W selectable emergency driver compatible with 100V to 347V, and emergency T8 tubes providing 90 minutes of emergency battery backup for led lights About E2 LightingE2 Lighting, established in 2013, manufactures and distributes a wide range of lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. The company focuses on innovation by incorporating the latest lighting technologies and designs into its product development. Its core expertise lies in emergency battery-integrated LED fixtures, innovative LED lighting solutions, and fixtures with less than 1% blue light.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.