Jennifer Rött Recognized by Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly features Jennifer Rött in its 2025 spotlight, recognizing her as a trailblazing executive at the forefront of design-led digital transformation, innovation, and AI product strategy.Jennifer has spent over two decades championing the shift from reactive operations to proactive invention. Known for building high-performing teams and transforming organizational culture, she focuses on harnessing informed design as a strategic advantage and proven driver of growth.Jennifer has been recognized with the world’s most prestigious design honors, including a Red Dot. Over her career, she has built and led 20+ high-performance teams, launched more than 300 products and platforms, and driven $85M+ in innovation-led revenue. Her impact spans enterprise and consumer experience transformation across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups in highly regulated industries, including finance and healthcare, as well as technology and media. Most recently, Jennifer established a global design organization, spearheaded the launch of innovative AI and SaaS platforms, and pioneered technologies now integrated across multiple industries.A highly sought-after keynote speaker on scalable innovation and design leadership, Jennifer has orchestrated large-scale product transformations, set new standards for usability, and created AI industry-firsts. She is also a passionate advocate for mental health in the workplace, and was honored as Bing’s first-ever DEI Champion of the Year.Jennifer attributes her rewarding career trajectory to resilience and determination. Raised in foster care, she launched her first business at age ten, emancipated herself as a teenager, and navigated periods of homelessness while pursuing her education. These experiences fueled her commitment to empathy and building supportive, high-performing cultures and designing technology to serve people as well as business.Centered on initiative, curiosity, and creating space for others to thrive, Jennifer emphasizes that “leadership is a choice, not a promotion,”– a principle shaped by mentors who challenged assumptions and elevated her and those around them.Jennifer approaches business, design, and product strategy with curiosity and care, always seeking to understand before being understood. Weighing the potential for value drives her to constantly ask, “Who does this serve, and how can we make it better?”Committed to mentoring the next generation, Jennifer encourages young women to understand the language of impact, connect design to measurable business outcomes, and foster their own supportive networks. She believes that when given a seat at the table, one should also make space for others to succeed.As AI reshapes the landscape of design and product development, Jennifer advocates for ethical, human-aware, and transparent technology advancements. She highlights the importance of design leaders occupying strategic decision-making roles, ensuring emotional intelligence, user advocacy, and systems thinking remain central to innovation. Looking ahead, Jennifer believes the true differentiators will be user experience and design. She envisions a future where products deliver not only utility, but also surprise and delight. Where transparency fosters confidence, and where human–machine interaction becomes seamless, intuitive, and empowering.Jennifer’s values extend far beyond the workplace. She actively contributes to her community as a Board Member for the Seventh District Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit supporting underprivileged children, and as an Associate Board Member at CASA NYC, where she advocates for children in foster care—ensuring their needs are met, their rights protected, and that those aging out have the resources to thrive independently.Whether designing transformative AI platforms, mentoring emerging leaders, or training for a multi-island swim marathon in Fiji, Jennifer Rött approaches every challenge with honesty, intention, and heart. For her, design is more than craft—it is the engine of trust, innovation, and growth, and the defining competitive advantage for the next era of business.Learn More about Jennifer Rött:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/Jennifer-Rott or through her website, https://www.jenrott.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

