Kramp to Provide Ongoing Availability of Vapormatic Range from 1st September 2025

BIGGLESWADE, BEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kramp, one of Europe’s leading suppliers of agricultural parts and accessories, has confirmed its commitment to the UK farming industry by announcing it will stock the Vapormatic product range on kramp.com from September 1st 2025.With a history spanning over 75 years, Vapormatic is a highly respected name among UK farmers and dealers for its reliable, high-quality parts. The announcement by Kramp follows the decision to close Vapormatic’s operations.“We’re incredibly proud to bring the Vapormatic brand into the Kramp family,” says Des Boyd, UK Country Director at Kramp. “It’s a name that carries real weight in British agriculture and has been trusted by farmers and dealers for generations.“By combining Vapormatic’s strong legacy with Kramp’s scale, service and technical know-how, we feel we can have a really positive impact on the industry, and it supports our mission to keep farmers farming.”The vast Vapormatic portfolio of over 11,000 products will be integrated into Kramp’s already extensive range, something Des says has been made possible by the company's investment in the UK over the last few years.“Kramp is ready to go. We have received the initial shipments in our warehouse, the products have been loaded onto our database and will be visible on kramp.com from 1st September. Additional stock will follow,” he adds.Vapormatic customers in the UK can continue to order through their local Kramp dealer. Alternatively, for next-day home delivery, they can apply for a Kramp online account on the Kramp website, which will be linked to their preferred online dealer.-ends-About Kramp:Kramp is Europe’s leading technical wholesaler for the agricultural industry, offering a vast range of parts, accessories and services to dealers and professional workshops. Known for its reliability, innovation and customer-first approach, Kramp plays a vital role in supporting the future of farming.It is a digital leader with the world’s best parts website. Kramp is also heavily invested in in-person relationships with an extensive team of experts. More information about our team is available here For more information:Kramp contact:Lexi GildersLocal Marketing Manager, Kramp UKPhone: +44 (0)7841 865321Email: lexi.gilders@kramp.comPress contact:

