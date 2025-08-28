Autom Mate Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Underscoring Commitment to Security and Customer Trust

Autom Mate Autom Mate Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autom Mate, a leading platform for intelligent automation, today announced that it has been officially awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This prestigious certification highlights Autom Mate’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of security across all operations.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the most up-to-date benchmark for information security, providing a robust framework for managing risks, protecting information assets, and ensuring resilience against evolving cyber threats. By achieving this certification, Autom Mate demonstrates its commitment to not only meeting but exceeding global best practices for security and compliance.

“The protection of our customers’ data is at the heart of everything we do,” said Fred Kouwenberg, CTO at Autom Mate. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for our company, reinforcing our promise to maintain the highest levels of trust, integrity, and resilience in our technology and services.”

This achievement is not a one-time milestone but part of Autom Mate’s ongoing commitment to information security. The company has implemented rigorous internal processes, regular audits, and continuous improvement initiatives to ensure the highest levels of compliance. Autom Mate will also undergo regular recertification to maintain this standard and reassure customers of its long-term dedication to protecting their data.

With ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Autom Mate solidifies its position as a trusted partner, offering innovative solutions with the assurance that information security remains central to its business strategy.

About Autom Mate

Autom Mate provides true Hyperflow technology by combining iPaaS, RPA, BPA and Agentic AI. Designed by ITSM & ESM pros for last-mile integration, Autom Mate delivers intelligent automation, auditable AI agents and lower costs across your IT landscape.

Learn more at: https://www.autommate.com/

