Unified Lawyers Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Accolade for Delivering Supportive Family Law Advocacy
In such emotionally challenging times, family lawyers become crucial. They play a significant role in offering expert advice and legal representation to help families reach fair agreements and move forward with clarity and confidence.
In Sydney, Unified Lawyers is a firm devoted to family law, focusing on achieving lasting results for their clients and ensuring peace of mind in their lives. Their unwavering dedication to excellent client care and successful legal solutions has once again been recognized with the ThreeBestRated® Award of Excellence for 2025, an honor that they have held since 2019. This continuous victory stands as a testament to their outstanding service and further solidifies their position as one of the leading family law firms in Sydney.
Unified Lawyers Recognized Time and Again — Here’s Why
The genuine reason behind Unified Lawyers' continued recognition is simple: they consistently place their clients' success above their own. Each case handled at Unified Lawyers is rooted in the core values of honesty, empathy, integrity, and respect. They work hard to secure outcomes that go beyond clients’ expectations.
From the moment clients step through their doors, this commitment is evident in every aspect of their service. Each attorney at Unified Lawyers understands that every family’s situation is unique, and they take the time to thoroughly understand their concerns and develop tailored strategies that are both efficient and affordable.
Along with their strategic approach, they place great importance on open communication. At every stage of the legal process, their attorneys provide clear guidance to ensure that clients fully understand the available options and next steps. This approach helps them resolve legal matters within agreed time frames, allowing their clients to move forward with confidence.
This level of service has made Unified Lawyers the fastest-growing family law firm in Sydney and has earned them numerous accolades in addition to ThreeBestRated® recognition. The recognitions they have received include:
>> Global Award by Corporate INTL 2024
>> Australian Enterprise Award by APAC Insider 2024
>> Top Boutique Firm by Australasian Lawyer 2021 & 2025
>> Specialist Law Firm of the Year by Australasian Lawyer 2025
On top of all, they have earned the trust of their clients, which is reflected in 600+ glowing five-star Google reviews.
The Firm With a Strong Mission
Mark Machaalani founded this firm in 2013 with a strong mission to deliver compassionate legal services to Australians. Mark started his career at large, prestigious corporate firms, but soon realized something important was missing: a real personal connection with clients. He was also disheartened by the industry’s obsession with billing and revenue, instead of being client-focused.
Determined to do things differently, Mark set out to establish a firm that stands out in the crowd—a firm that simplifies the legal jargon, makes legal terms understandable, builds win-win relationships, and is obsessed with clients' success. Now it has grown into a firm that thrives mostly on word-of-mouth referrals from its satisfied clients. Headquartered in Sydney, the firm has offices across the city, including Parramatta, North Sydney, Marrickville, Miranda, and Bondi, with additional offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast.
The firm consists of a network of family lawyers, senior and junior associates, and paralegals who specialize in handling a wide range of legal matters, including property settlement, child custody, family law mediation, spousal maintenance, prenup agreements, domestic violence, binding financial agreements, and more. Unified Lawyers offers 24/7 support and free consultations. Contact them today to get personalized support.
