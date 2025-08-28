Awich Curates 'Japan Champloo in the Park' at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, September 14, 2025 (Sun)

NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan’s leading female rapper Awich will host “Japan Champloo in the Park” at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage , one of New York’s most iconic outdoor music events.Curated by Awich, the lineup brings together five artists with distinct styles and roots: Awich herself; internationally renowned pianist BIGYUKI; JP THE WAVY, whose unique music and fashion have drawn attention both in Japan and abroad; Okinawa’s one-of-a-kind talent OZworld; and U-LEE, a DJ celebrated for his exceptional skills. Together, these artists will take the stage in New York for an unforgettable night of performances.Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is one of New York’s most beloved and accessible free outdoor performing arts festivals. Each year, SummerStage presents more than 80 free and benefit performances in Central Park and neighborhood parks across the five boroughs, drawing over 220,000 audience members. Showcasing diverse genres—jazz, hip-hop, Latin, global, indie, contemporary dance, and more—the festival plays a vital role in reflecting the cultural diversity of New York City.Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, SummerStage has featured legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, Herbie Hancock, The Roots, Jay-Z, and Nas, with more than 7 million people from New York City and around the world having enjoyed the festival to date.In America’s largest cultural hub—New York City—at a festival that defines the summer, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, Awich, BIGYUKI, JP THE WAVY, OZworld, and U-LEE will deliver a performance not to be missed. Experience this historic moment live.Comment from Awich“I am truly honored to be able to perform this summer on stage in New York’s Central Park. The title ‘Japan Champloo in the Park’ incorporates the Okinawan word champloo, meaning ‘to mix.’ It represents the spirit of hip-hop—where different cultures and values collide and transform into new expressions. I look forward to sharing this moment from Japan to the world.Joining me on stage are BIGYUKI, JP THE WAVY, OZworld, and U-LEE—an incredible group of friends and artists. Though they each have different styles and backgrounds, they all fearlessly take on challenges and use music to carve out the future. Together, we will bring the essence of ‘where Japan stands today’ to New York audiences with everything we’ve got. I hope this event becomes a cypher that transcends borders and languages, connecting us all.”Event DetailsTitle: Japan Champloo in the Park – Curated by AwichArtists: Awich / BIGYUKI / JP THE WAVY / OZworld / U-LEEDate & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 18:00–22:00Venue: Central Park (Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan 10021)Doors Open: 5:00Free Admission

Awich - Wax On Wax Off feat. FERG & Lupe Fiasco (Prod. RZA)

