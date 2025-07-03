Submit Release
CRYSTAL KAY ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR

Crystal Kay: CK25 The Tour Poster

Crystal Kay celebrates 25 years with her first full North American tour, bringing her genre-defining J-pop and R&B sound to seven cities this August.

I honestly can’t believe it’s happening, it feels like a dream! The timing couldn’t be more perfect. For it to happen in my 25th year makes it even more special. I can’t wait to meet you all.”
— Crystal Kay
WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global J-pop and R&B icon Crystal Kay is officially embarking on her first-ever full North American headlining tour this August with CK25 – The Tour: 25 Years in the Making, a six-city run celebrating a genre-defining career that has spanned a quarter century.

For over two decades, Crystal Kay has shaped the sound of Japanese pop and R&B. From her breakout hit “Koi ni Ochitara” to her contributions to anime classics (Fullmetal Alchemist, Nodame Cantabile, Pokémon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior) and her critically acclaimed albums, Crystal has built a lasting legacy as one of Japan’s most dynamic and influential artists. While she has performed select shows in the U.S. before, CK25 marks her first full-scale tour across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour kicks off August 17 in Atlanta, with additional stops in Washington, D.C, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, bringing her timeless sound and powerful stage presence to longtime fans and new listeners alike. The tour coincides with the release of her new All Time Best – 25th Anniversary album, offering a live experience that spans her catalog from debut to now.

Each stop will feature live performances of fan favorites, new moments, and a special look back at the moments that defined her career. VIP packages, exclusive tour merch, and limited meet-and-greet opportunities will be available.

2025 CK25 – THE TOUR: DATES & VENUES

August 17 – Atlanta, GA | Terminal West
August 19 – Washington, DC | Pearl Street Warehouse
August 21 – New York, NY | Racket NYC
August 24 – Toronto, ON | El Mocambo
August 26 – Chicago, IL | LiveBash
August 28 – Los Angeles, CA | The Miracle Theater
August 30 – Dallas, TX | Southside Music Hall

TICKETS

Tickets and VIP packages for Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas will be available starting July 3 at www.ck25thetour.com.

Atlanta tickets will be available on July 7.

For media inquiries, interviews, or credentials, contact: press@konnecdent.com

ABOUT CRYSTAL KAY

Crystal Kay is a Japanese-American singer, songwriter, and performer who debuted at the age of 13 and rose to prominence as one of the first biracial superstars in Japan’s mainstream music industry. Known for her smooth vocals, bold versatility, and rich discography blending R&B, pop, soul, and funk, she has released over a dozen albums, contributed to major anime soundtracks, and starred in musical theater productions. Her influence continues to resonate with fans across Japan and around the world.

CONNECT WITH CRYSTAL KAY

Instagram:@crystalkayofficial
Twitter/X:@CKAY26
YouTube:Crystal Kay Channel
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CrystalKay/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@crystalkayofficial
Tour Info: ck25thetour.com

Chelcy Garrett
Konnect'd Entertainment
+1 857-719-2256
press@konnectdent.com

Crystal Kay - Superman

