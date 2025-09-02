Veteran and Military Science Fiction Author Eric Johnson Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Johnson, a published author and member of the military community who has authored 34 books, is excited to unveil the latest series, “Dance of the Dead.” Multiple deployments afforded Johnson a distinctive view of the military, bringing a unique perspective to the world of military science fiction and fantasy literature.

In 2009, while deployed in Afghanistan as a forward observer—a role pivotal in directing artillery and air support during missions—Johnson found solace and inspiration in storytelling. Amidst the rigors of military life, he discovered his passion for writing, a passion he has since translated into a prolific body of work.

The Birth of a Writer: From Duty to Prolific Writing

“I decided to start writing while serving in the military, during my deployment to Afghanistan,” Johnson shares. “It was a different fight compared to Iraq, where I also served. As a forward observer, I wasn’t just kicking in doors; I was providing critical support to troops in contact.”

Johnson’s time in the military was characterized by intense deployments. “I’ve been on about five deployments, three of them in the Middle East,” he recalls. “I didn’t enjoy them all, but Afghanistan stayed with me. The experiences there inspired many of my stories.”

His initial foray into writing drew inspiration from David Drake’s Hammer’s Slammers series, a seminal work in military science fiction. “The way his storytelling captured the essence of military life and the perspective on mercenaries set in the future really spoke to me,” Johnson explains. This influence led to the creation of his own universe after receiving encouragement from Drake, who challenged him to explore his narratives independently.

“Dance of the Dead” marks a new chapter in Johnson’s C Troop, 1/5 Kommando series. Venturing beyond the military focus of his previous works, this latest work delves into politically charged narratives intertwined with military action. “‘Dance of the Dead’ is more politically oriented,” Johnson notes. “While still rooted in military themes, it explores the influence of politics on the ground level, inspired by real-world figures like President Trump.”

The C Troop, 1/5 Kommando series introduces readers to a mercenary protagonist navigating the treacherous waters of politics and war. “The main character is caught in a web of political intrigue and military advisory roles, where politics often hinder rather than help,” Johnson describes. This fresh theme reflects Johnson’s nuanced approach to modern-day storytelling, blending his understanding of military dynamics with socio-political commentary.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Books

Apart from his extensive canon, Johnson has branched into multiple creative ventures. He writes short stories for platforms like “Inkspired,” explores fantasy alongside his esteemed military sci-fi (The Tales of Baromir series), and even dabbles in music production—albeit with a humorous nod to a short-lived dream of becoming a DJ.

“My ‘Eagle Hammer’ universe has birthed numerous side stories and series,” Johnson says, emphasizing the depth of his creative worlds. “I have a lot of imagination, sometimes perhaps too much.”

Navigating the often politically polarized landscapes of military science fiction can be challenging. However, Johnson has deftly balanced varied perspectives, crafting characters and narratives that resonate across diverse audiences. “I want to show different views, including social issues,” he shares, mentioning his diverse character creations that defy typical genre conventions.

As Johnson continues to forge his legacy as a seminal voice in military science fiction, he remains committed to evolving his craft. He is currently working on a new book titled “Inkspired,” drawing parallels to earlier story serialization formats and enriching his already expansive universes.

“In military science fiction, authenticity is key,” Johnson asserts. As a professional book reviewer, he ensures his narratives maintain a level of realism and depth that echoes real military experiences.

Eric Johnson’s journey from the battlefield to the literary front lines is evidence of his dedication, imagination, and unique storytelling prowess. His works are a compelling fusion of military realism, science fiction, and political intrigue, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Close Up Radio recently featured Eric Johnson in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday August 27th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-veteran-and-military/id1785721253?i=1000723873623

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-veteran-and-291044124/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0UWf3eXVTkXKMGMEuKgXE4

For more information about Eric Johnson, please visit https://www.ejwriting.info/ and http://www.facebook.com/ericjwriting/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.