Jason M. Holton Appointed President and CEO of the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC), one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), proudly announces the appointment of Jason M. Holton as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 9, 2025.Holton succeeds Carolyn E. Mosby , who has served as Interim President and CEO for the past year, leading the organization through a period of strategic transition and operational alignment. The appointment follows a national search conducted by Broadview Talent Partners and the NCMSDC Board of Directors under the leadership of Board Chair Lorenzo Bell, Global Lead, Environmental, Social & Governance Services at Ernst & Young, and First Vice Chair Natalie McGrady, Senior Director, Global Sustainability and Supplier Diversity at Cargill.“Jason brings a transformational blend of leadership, purpose, and execution that positions NCMSDC for sustainable growth and measurable impact,” said Bell.“We are thrilled to welcome him at a time when supplier diversity is evolving, and his experience will be instrumental in driving innovation, equity, and opportunity across our five-state region,” added McGrady.NCMSDC serves the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, connecting certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) with major corporations to fuel inclusive economic growth. The Council also operates the Wisconsin Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center through a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.“It’s an honor to join NCMSDC at such a pivotal time,” said Jason M. Holton. “I believe in the power of minority businesses to transform communities and economies. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by this council to expand access, strengthen partnerships, and drive long-term, equitable impact across our region.”Holton brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership and social impact experience to the role. Most notably, he spent 15 years with City Year, where he served in senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President (SVP) of Talent Acquisition and Founding Executive Director of City Year Milwaukee. Under his leadership, City Year Milwaukee was recognized for its operational excellence and expanded revenue, impact, and partnerships. As SVP, he led a national team and managed an $8 million budget, charged with the recruitment of City Year’s over 3,000 AmeriCorps members.Holton holds a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from Lake Forest College and has completed executive education at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy, and the American Express Leadership Academy.He currently serves as Board Chair of Village MKE, Inc., and sits on the boards of City Year Milwaukee. He is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, NCMSDC celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The organization is a trusted economic development engine, helping drive over $4 billion in annual economic impact through its network of certified MBEs and corporate partners. Holton’s appointment marks a new chapter for NCMSDC as it deepens its commitment to supplier diversity, minority business growth, and inclusive economic opportunity across the region.About NCMSDCThe North Central Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). It is committed to advancing economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses by certifying MBEs, developing business capacity, facilitating corporate connections, and advocating for inclusive procurement practices. Learn more at www.northcentralmsdc.org

