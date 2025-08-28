Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator is now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools

Accelerate AI agent development with a modular, enterprise-ready solution to rapidly build, deploy, and scale Agentic AI apps for real-world business impact.

By offering Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our modular, enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions” — Mark Peterson, Sr. Director – Global Partnership & Alliances at Impetus

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading digital engineering company enabling the Intelligent Enterprise™ with cutting-edge data, cloud, and AI services and solutions, has announced the availability of its Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow developmentImpetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator helps organizations rapidly prototype and deploy intelligent agents for high-impact use cases such as enterprise search, RAG-based insights, task automation, and conversational AI. It enables customers to unlock measurable ROI by accelerating time-to-value, modernizing core business functions, and scaling AI-powered workflows across their enterprise."By offering Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our modular, enterprise-grade agentic AI solution, helping them access and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Mark Peterson, Sr. Director – Global Partnership & Alliances at Impetus Technologies. "Our customers in a diverse set of industries, including financial services, healthcare, and retail, are already leveraging these capabilities to automate complex workflows, enhance decision-making, and deliver personalized customer experiences, demonstrating the real-world value of production-ready Agentic AI applications."Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator delivers essential capabilities including a modular delivery framework, reusable and scalable AI components, and an end-to-end enterprise-grade reference architecture. These capabilities enable customers to rapidly move from ideation to production—often in under six weeks—while ensuring scalability, flexibility, and integration across their data and AI ecosystem.Modular strategy, design, and build delivery framework: Impetus accelerates time-to-value through a structured three-phase approach. Strategy Lab aligns solutions to business goals, Design Lab creates a tailored blueprint, and Build Lab brings it to life through agile execution—delivering production-ready solutions with measurable impact.Reusable and scalable AI components: Customers can tap into a library of prebuilt, extensible building blocks for enterprise search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), task automation, document intelligence, recommendations, cybersecurity, and conversational AI—reducing development time and enabling faster iterations.Enterprise-grade reference architecture: Supports seamless integration with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock Agents and Amazon SageMaker Studio, as well as bring-your-own-LLM models. This empowers enterprises to build customized agentic applications at scale, while ensuring cloud-native security, governance, and performance.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.To learn more about Impetus Agentic AI Application Development Accelerator in AWS Marketplace, visit here . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, check here About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies, a premier IT system integrator, enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Premier Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit www.impetus.com . For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.