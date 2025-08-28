Momentum with Malaysia: Intrinseque Health Celebrates Malaysia Day with Pledge for Enduring Growth

Intrinseque Health celebrates Malaysia Day with a pledge for long-term growth, job creation, and clinical supply excellence.

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Malaysia commemorates its National Day of Unity and Independence, Intrinseque Health proudly attests to its commitment towards Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region through sustained investment, expansion, and collaboration.

Since the establishment of its Malaysian entity, the company has made significant strides in expanding its operations, creating new opportunities, and positioning Malaysia as a regional clinical supply hub.

Speaking on the behalf of Intrinseque Health, Mr. Teng Boon Joon, Spokesperson for Intrinseque Health Malaysia, remarked:

“Malaysia Day is a moment of pride for all of us, and it is also a reminder of how far we have come together. Intrinseque Health is investing steadily in Malaysia - building local capabilities, deepening partnerships, and preparing for scale. As our operations expand, we plan to create up to 500 new roles over time, anchored by strong quality systems and operational excellence.”

Since its launch, Intrinseque Health has dedicated itself towards maintaining a strong local presence, with an initial team in place and core functions activated to support regional and global clinical supply chain services. Strengthening its supplier and partner ecosystem, ensuring reliable and compliant operations across Malaysia and the wider Asia-Pacific region has been the priorities. Added dimensions of quality and compliance systems have been implemented to align local processes with global standards, enabling robust support for sponsors and clinical sites.

Looking to the future, Intrinseque Health is preparing to expand its infrastructure with the planned development of a GMP-compliant warehouse in Melaka, Malaysia. This facility will enhance regional storage, cold-chain, and distribution capabilities to support a growing number of clinical trials. Alongside infrastructure, the company has set a long-term goal of creating up to 500 jobs in Malaysia, providing career opportunities across quality assurance, regulatory affairs, project management clinical operations, development of strategic clinical supply plan strategies, logistics and GMP certified warehouse management services. These efforts will lead to demonstrable achievements, by deeper collaborations with biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO partners, positioning Malaysia as a key hub for clinical supply chain excellence in Asia.

“Malaysia has always been a country of resilience and progress,” Mr. Teng Boon Joon added. “Our roadmap is clear; we will build a best-in-class clinical supply platform here, invest in Malaysian talent, and work closely with our partners to drive sustainable growth.”

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. The organization is also in the process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification to further enhance its information security management systems. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

