NECANN's New Jersey Cannabis Convention and NECANN CUP Return to Atlantic City Sept 5-6

ATLANTIC CITY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact: Marc Shepard marc@necann.com | 508-964-1074NECANN's New Jersey Cannabis Convention and NECANN CUP Awards Return to Atlantic City September 5-6The NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention returns for its 6th year to the Atlantic City Convention Center for two days of cannabis business and education September 5-6, 2025. The largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state again includes event partner 420NJevents, with new features for 2025 including the 1st ever New Jersey NECANN CUP. Five programming tracks will feature 35+ sessions with a diverse and comprehensive roster of industry experts covering social equity opportunities and empowerment, alongside topics like branding, cultivating, business & regulatory, energy efficiency, and more.In addition to the educational component of the two-day event, over 200 businesses will be exhibiting the latest in cannabis products and services, with over 5,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. The exhibit hall floor is open Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm with displays, demonstrations and networking. As always, a number of parties and mixers surround the convention headlined by the Official NECANN after-party, hosted and produced by 420NJevents on Friday 8pm-11pm at The VÜE Rooftop Bar. The slate of networking events also includes the Official post Day-one mixer at the Treehouse in the Convention Center from 5pm-8pm, a full day of free programming and networking in the women’s lounge on Friday presented by Blunt Brunch, the Accelerate Cannabis Kickstarter Brunch from 9am-11am on Friday, and Speed Networking with coffee & snacks hosted by Longview Strategic from 3pm-4pm on Friday."Like all NECANN events, the New Jersey Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state's cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “With the cannabis industry heating up in the Mid-Atlantic, it’s also a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products.”Location: Atlantic City Convention CenterHours: Friday: 10am-5pm | Saturday: 10am-4pmAdmission: $60 for Friday-only pass; $70 for two-day passAbout NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at www.necann.com

