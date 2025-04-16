Submit Release
Maryland Cannabis Convention returns to Baltimore

See the latest and greatest innovations and companies in the cannabis Industry

NECANN features B2B networking and educational speakers

Cannabis Industry experts cover every aspect of the Maryland industry

NECANN's Maryland Cannabis Convention May 2-3 at the Baltimore Convention Center exhibit hall and three programming tracks.

We're excited to be back in Baltimore to reconnect with the local cannabis community and industry, and help build on the progress made by local industry leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs.”
— Marc Shepard
Media Contact: Marc Shepard | marc@necann.com | 508-964-1074

NECANN will host its 2nd Annual Maryland Cannabis Convention May 2-3 (10am - 3pm both days) at the Baltimore Convention Center. The event includes 100+ exhibitors, four programming tracks and workshops. On Friday May 3, immediately after the convention closes at 3pm, Accelerate Cannabis hosts an industry networking mixer across the street at Pratt Street Ale House. Seminars at the convention Friday and Saturday include topics for new license holders, for businesses recently launched, and those considering new business opportunities in the industry. There will also be a full track dedicated to education and resources for social equity licensing and careers curated by local non-profit BCB Masterminds.

"We're excited to be back in Baltimore to reconnect with the local cannabis community and industry, and help build on the progress made by local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs that make up the the cannabis industry in the Maryland region,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “This convention is an opportunity for everyone to connect, share knowledge, grow their network, and do business".

Location: Baltimore Convention Center

Hours: Friday, May 2: 10am-3pm | Saturday, May 3: 10am-3pm

Admission: $30, includes two-day all access to expo floor and all programming/workshops

Programming details | Exhibitor Floor Map | Advance tickets



About NECANN

Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, and Connecticut, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at necann.com.

Maryland Cannabis Convention

