Thunai.ai Achieves #1 Ranking on Product Hunt, Validating its Leadership in Agentic Driven Customer Support

BRANCHBURG, NJ, INDIA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunai.ai, the pioneering Agentic AI platform for intelligent agent solutions, proudly announced today that it has achieved the coveted #1 Product of the Day ranking and #4 Product of the Week badge on Product Hunt following its highly anticipated launch on June 19, 2025. This significant milestone underscores Thunai.ai's innovative approach to transforming customer support and broader enterprise operations with advanced AI.

The #1 Product of the Day ranking on Product Hunt serves as a powerful validation of Thunai.ai's market appeal and innovation, providing a crucial credibility boost within the tech community and for media engagement. This achievement reflects strong community interest and confirms the urgent market demand for intelligent AI solutions that deliver tangible business results.

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from the Product Hunt community," says Jegan Selvaraj, CEO of Thunai.ai. "Achieving the #1 spot is a testament to the hard work of our team and, more importantly, a clear signal that businesses are ready for a new era of AI-Call Center Automation. This success validates our vision of empowering customer support agents and optimizing enterprise workflows through intelligent automation."

Thunai.ai’s success on Product Hunt highlights the platform's ability to resonate with users seeking solutions to real-world challenges. The platform's core value proposition, "AI as a Companion" directly addresses the growing need for AI agents that can deliver measurable value. Companies are increasingly adopting AI agents, with 79% already implementing them and 96% planning to expand their use in the next 12 months, driven by reported benefits such as increased productivity (66%), cost savings (57%), and improved customer experience (54%).

Thunai.ai's AI-powered agents are designed to:

Empower Customer Support: By handling routine inquiries, summarizing conversations, and drafting responses, Thunai frees human agents to focus on complex, empathetic interactions, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Drive Enterprise Efficiency: Beyond customer support, Thunai.ai serves as a comprehensive enterprise AI agent platform, streamlining revenue operations across sales, marketing, and customer success, leading to significant productivity gains and increased ROI.

Address Key Pain Points: The platform is built to overcome common enterprise concerns like data privacy, integration with legacy systems, and high implementation costs, ensuring scalable, secure, and manageable AI deployments.

"Alongside our Product Hunt launch, we’re excited to share the Thunai Brand Story — a glimpse into our mission to build AI that assists, not replaces,” said Aditya Santhanam, CTO of Thunai.ai. “As we head to the US from June 23 to August 4, this momentum sets the stage for meaningful conversations on how Thunai can transform enterprise operations.”

Thunai.ai invites businesses and media to learn more about its award-winning platform and discover how AI-powered agents can transform their operations.

About Thunai.ai:

Thunai.ai is an Agentic AI platform built for revenue teams. It helps businesses automate conversations and workflows, improve engagement, and make smarter decisions across sales, marketing, and customer success.

With features like AI-powered call handling, a centralized knowledge base, meeting summaries, personalized content creation, and smart agents for chat, voice, email, applications and meetings - Thunai turns scattered knowledge into actionable insights. Businesses use it to boost conversions, reduce manual work, and scale faster with intelligent automation.

