OpenDialog AI and Adrian Flux Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise the Insurance Buying Experience

Selma AI Agent Implementation at Bikesure Delivers Material Increase in Online Policy Sales and Add-On Product Conversion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog AI, a leading AI Agent software provider to the insurance sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Adrian Flux to deploy its Selma AI Sales Agent technology across the Adrian Flux brand portfolio, following successful implementation and proven results at Bikesure, the group's specialist motorcycle broker.

The partnership addresses critical challenges in online insurance purchasing, where high abandonment rates, low add-on penetration, and complex compliance requirements have historically impacted conversion rates across the industry.

Proven Results Drive Portfolio Expansion

Bikesure’s initial deployment of the Selma AI Agent demonstrated material improvements in online policy sales conversion and add-on product uptake while enhancing customer experience.

The success metrics have prompted Adrian Flux to expand Selma's implementation across multiple brands within its portfolio.

Selma operates as a 24/7 AI-powered sales agent that analyses real-time customer behaviour to deliver personalised product recommendations, provide instant responses to policy questions, and guide customers through the purchasing process while maintaining full regulatory compliance.



Key Technology Capabilities:

- Real-time behavioural analysis and personalised recommendations

- Instant policy question resolution without human intervention

- Automated compliance management throughout the sales journey

- 24/7 availability for quote-to-purchase conversion

- Step-by-step customer guidance reducing purchase friction

Market Impact and Industry Applications

The collaboration positions both companies to address growing demand for digital insurance solutions that can navigate complex product offerings while maintaining the personal touch customers expect and, critically, ensure compliance with regulations.

As online insurance purchases become increasingly sophisticated, AI agents like Selma provide the scalability and consistency required for sustainable, profitable growth.

Adrian Flux Insurance Group’s phased rollout approach, beginning with Bikesure’s successful implementation, provides a blueprint for insurance companies seeking to enhance their digital sales capabilities through AI technology.

Robert Balls, Operations Director at Bikesure, said: "Selma has already made a tangible difference during the initial project, showing great results and strong potential for our other brands within Adrian Flux. Selma supports our customers through their buying process, answering questions instantly and helping them make choices that fit their needs. At the same time, it’s helping us increase conversions and provide a better experience. We’re excited to work with OpenDialog to unlock more possibilities with AI Agents."

Tom Blain, Senior Vice President EMEA at OpenDialog AI, added: "Partnering with Adrian Flux to deploy Selma marks an exciting step in redefining how insurance is bought online. Selma is directly addressing the industry challenge that the majority of online quote-to-buy journeys, typically 70% - 90%, are abandoned by the consumer without purchase.

Selma improves sales outcomes and makes the entire quote-to-buy process faster, simpler and more personal for consumers, without compromising compliance. We are thrilled to see these results at Bikesure and look forward to scaling this success across the group.”

With a shared focus on innovation and customer centricity, the partnership between OpenDialog and Adrian Flux is set to reshape the digital insurance landscape, delivering smarter, faster, and more trusted experiences for every customer.

About Adrian Flux

Adrian Flux is the UK’s largest specialist motor insurance broker, covering everything from classic and vintage cars to modified sports cars and much more.

With more than 50 years’ experience in arranging cover for every kind of car imaginable, Flux can find the right cover for a motorist’s exact needs as well as working to find the best value for money policy.

The brand also offers great rates on home, caravan, van and travel insurance.

About Bikesure

Bikesure has been providing specialist motorbike insurance since 1990. It has become the largest motorcycle broker in the UK.

As a broker, it compares cover from dozens of providers to produce tailored policies that offer the very best deal to each customer. Insurance is available for riders of all ages and experience and covers every machine from imports, trikes, quads, sports bikes, Chinese scooters, mopeds, classics, modified bikes and much more.

Bikesure is part of the Adrian Flux Insurance Group - which also includes Sterling- and operates as its dedicated and specialist motorcycle department.

About OpenDialog AI

OpenDialog is a pioneering enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform provider to the insurance sector

Purpose-built for regulated industries, OpenDialog enables insurers to design, deploy, and manage intelligent, context-aware Conversational AI Agents that automate and enhance customer interactions across the whole insurance lifecycle

With OpenDialog, insurers can:

- Automate and Optimise Customer Interactions to increase revenue, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

- Deliver Hyper-Personalised Customer Experiences using sophisticated AI techniques and behavioural adaptation.

- Ensure Continuous Compliance with fine-grained controls and extensive analytics to help you meet industry-specific regulations.

- Scale Seamlessly with a future-proof platform engineered for optimal performance and adaptability. Trusted by leading enterprises, OpenDialog delivers safe, intelligent, and human-like conversational experiences that drive engagement, efficiency, and innovation—without compromising on compliance or control.

