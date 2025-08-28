4,500 Nurses Drive Leadership at KFSHRC Nationwide

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre’s transformation lies a bold proposition: nurses are not just caregivers, they are clinical leaders. This mindset is shaping a new model of patient-centered care, with nurses advancing policy, quality, and innovation on every front.The Nursing Affairs department, with over 4,500 professionals, is not only delivering complex care but also cultivating leadership across all levels. Structured mentorship, clinical autonomy, and outcome-based initiatives form the core of this shift — enabling nurses to influence outcomes, not just follow them.Education, training, and research power KFSHRC’s approach to nursing development. In 2023 alone, 1,281 professionals completed advanced programs such as the Nursing Oncology Diploma and multi-site internships, gaining the tools to navigate an evolving care landscape.This culture of growth extends into academic publishing and global dialogue. Through its Journal of Nursing Science and Professional Practice, KFSHRC nurses are contributing to scholarly discourse and sharing practical innovations beyond the hospital’s walls.Programs like the Nurse Practitioner Clinic and the digital VTE dashboard are more than process improvements — they are frontline examples of nurse-led innovation. These initiatives have translated into faster care, fewer complications, and more personalized pathways for patients.KFSHRC’s model not only elevates nursing, it strengthens the future of multidisciplinary care in the Kingdom and positions Saudi nursing on the global stage.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has maintained its standing as a global leader in academic medicine, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year. It has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance report. In the same year, KFSHRC earned a place among the World’s Best Hospitals and was featured on Newsweek’s 2025 list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals.For further information, please visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact: mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

